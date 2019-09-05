Windows 10 not working after latest upgrade? Here are the bugs to look out for

Microsoft is still working on resolving a number of outstanding problems, ranging from machines slowing down to updates not installing.

If you've been suffering from problems since installing the latest major feature update to Windows 10 you're not alone.

Since its release in May, the Windows 10 version 1903 upgrade has led to a litany of bugs being reported by PC users.

While many have been fixed, Microsoft is still working on resolving a number of outstanding problems, ranging from machines slowing down to updates not installing. Here are some of the biggest outstanding issues.

One of the most recently discovered issues is the Windows Search feature causing some PCs to slow down after updating.

On affected machines, the SearchUI.exe process for the Windows Desktop Search app causes spikes in CPU usage. Microsoft says the only devices affected are those where searching the web from Windows Desktop Search has been disabled. It estimates it will roll out a fix for the issue in mid-September.

When it comes to longstanding Windows 10 1903 issues, some PCs are still affected causing subsequent Windows 10 updates to fail to install, with the message "Error 0x80073701" or "Updates Failed, There were problems installing some updates, but we'll try again later".

Microsoft is still working on a fix and says it will "provide an update in an upcoming release".

Another old issue is affecting some Surface Book 2 PCs, Microsoft's flagship laptop-tablet convertible PC.

The problem only affects Surface Book 2 laptops with a discrete Nvidia GPU, which sell from $1,700.

Since installing the update, some owners of Surface Book 2 PCs have reported the Nvidia GPU periodically disappears from Device Manager, causing applications with modern 3D graphics to struggle to run or fail to open.

Despite being aware of the issue since July, Microsoft says it is still investigating a fix for the problem. Owners of Surface Book 2 who already upgraded to Windows 10 1903 are recommended to revert to an earlier version of Windows 10.

A full list of issues and fixes for Windows 10 1903, also known as the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, is available here.

The May update offers a variety of new features and tweaks aimed at home users and businesses.

Key additions include a simplified Start menu layout, a streamlined search option, the virtual assistant Cortana being spun off from Search, and new sign-in options for Windows Hello. Meanwhile, Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise and Education users get a simple way to test programs in an isolated virtual environment using Windows Sandbox.

