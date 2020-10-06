Windows 10: This handy new feature will warn if your drive is about to fail

Windows 10 will soon alert users if their SSD is at risk of breaking down, and advise them to backup their data pronto.

We've all been in the unfortunate situation of desperately trying to recover important data from a storage drive that's met an untimely end. Fortunately, Microsoft is now working on a new feature that will help warn users of an impending drive failure before the dreaded event occurs.

The new feature comes packaged as part of the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20226, and is designed to detect hardware abnormalities for NVMe SSD and provide a heads-up when it detects a risk of imminent failure. If a problem is detected, Windows will provide a notification recommending that users immediately back up their data – immediately being the key word, here.

Regularly backing up your information to Microsoft OneDrive is one way to protect yourself from temperamental storage drives. You can read more information on how to backup your files and folders to OneDrive here.

Also new to Preview Build 20226 are new device management settings for the recently introduced Your Phone feature, which allows Android users – specifically, Samsung smartphone owners for the time being – to run Android apps from their Windows 10 desktop.

These new settings make it possible to link, remove and switch between Android devices within the Your Phone desktop app for Windows 10. This new feature is now gradually rolling out to Insiders.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is rolling out a change that turns off the syncing of Themes and re-enabling the ability for the Notepad app to remain open through Windows updates and restarts.

A handful of fixes have also been thrown into Preview Build 20226, one of which resolves an issue reported by some Insiders whereby the Windows 10 Settings would crash when opening Manage Disks and Volumes within the Settings menu. An issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros, whereby users receive the error "The remote procedure call failed" on start-up, has also been remediated.

