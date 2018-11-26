Windows 10 update bugs: The latest fixes and workarounds

Windows 10's October 2018 Update has become synonymous with bugs.
Not only was the original rollout of the major feature update suspended in October to allow Microsoft to fix a host a flaws — including one that wiped users' files — but new bugs have emerged since the rollout resumed in November.
The reason these issues are garnering so much attention may be Microsoft's extraordinary step of halting the rollout, as earlier feature updates also suffered from some showstopping bugs.
However, that argument will be little consolation if you're affected by problems after installing the October 2018 Update — also known as version 1809.
Below is a round-up of the bugs currently affecting the October Update and recommended fixes and workarounds, where they are available.
One consolation is that if you're not affected yet then you're unlikely to be so, as Microsoft has blocked the update from being automatically rolled out to PCs it detects will be affected by these bugs, until they are fixed. It recommends that users who believe they may be affected by the bugs below don't carry out a manual upgrade via Microsoft's software download site.
Bugs in Windows 10 1809 and how to fix them
Lost sound on monitors
Audio stops working on some monitors and TVs based connected to Windows 10 PCs via HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort. Microsoft blames the bug on unsupported Intel display drivers, versions 24.20.100.6344 and 24.20.100.6345, that accidentally turn on unsupported features in Windows.
Fix / workaround
None listed at the moment, but Microsoft advises those affected to contact its support line and says it is working with Intel on a solution.
Network drives unavailable
After installing the update, users reported the recurrence of a longstanding Windows bug that renders network drives unavailable on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019.
If you're affected by the problem, a red "X" appears on mapped network drives in File Explorer and a notification will display the message "Could not reconnect all network drives". Some of those affected also reported they were able to resolve the issue by reinstalling the drivers for their network cards.
Fix / workaround
Microsoft has produced scripts that serve as a workaround for the bug and says it will offer updates to address the issue "in the 2019 timeframe".
Apple iCloud broken
Apple iCloud may stop updating and syncing Shared Albums after installing the update. On PCs without iCloud, it may no longer be possible to install the iCloud client. The problems appear to affect those running Apple iCloud for Windows version 7.7.0.27.
Fix / workaround
None listed yet, but Microsoft says it is working with Apple on a fix for the issue.
F5 VPNs going offline
PCs running F5 VPN clients may lose connectivity when the VPN service is in a split tunnel configuration.
Fix / workaround
While waiting for a fix, you can manually configure your PC to force all traffic through the VPN tunnel using this guide.
Trend Micro incompatibility
Microsoft found the update wasn't compatible with Trend Micro's OfficeScan and Worry-Free Business Security software.
Fix / workaround
Trend Micro has begun issuing updated versions for some affected software, which are available via this download page.
Old AMD graphics cards crashes
PCs using Radeon HD2000 and HD4000 GPUs may suffer from crashes and performance issues after updating, as well tabs stopping working in the Edge web browser.
Fix / workaround
None listed and while Microsoft says it is investigating this issue it also points out that AMD no longer supports these graphics cards.
