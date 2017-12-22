Windows 10's most recent update getting stuck? Here's how to fix it

If you're running the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update then you may have run into problems when patching your PC.

Microsoft has admitted that an update it issued last week is prone to getting stuck when it is applied to certain PCs.

According to Microsoft, the update, KB4054517 that was issued on 12 December, "may stop at 99% and may show elevated CPU or disk utilization".

This problem occurs on computers that were reset using Windows 10's 'Reset this PC' feature after installing the earlier KB4054022 update.

Microsoft has provided a workaround for those affected by this issue.

A separate problem caused by last Tuesday's update can also cause the PC to report the update has failed to install "because of Error 0x80070643". In this instance, Microsoft says the update has installed and it is the error message that is at fault. To check the update has installed Microsoft suggests hitting the 'Check for Updates' button in Settings > Update & Security settings > Windows Update, to confirm there are no other updates available. Those affected can also type 'About your PC' in the Search box on the taskbar to confirm the device is using OS Build 16299.15.

Microsoft says it is working to resolve both of these issues with a future update.

Last week's patch for the Fall Creators Update was designed to fix various bugs, including problems with Internet Explorer and Edge, with Bluetooth devices and with Windows Defender Device Guard and Application Control inadvertently blocking some applications from running.

For most users the update last Tuesday's patch will have been applied automatically by Windows Update, as currently there is no simple way for Windows 10 Home users to defer updates, unlike the various options available to users of Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise editions.

That said there appear to be fewer complaints about major feature updates to Windows 10 this year causing bugs and errors in systems than there were last year, when the Anniversary Update was blamed for locking up systems and breaking webcams.

Many businesses will not yet be on the Fall Creators Update release of Windows 10, due to them configuring PCs to not receive Windows 10 feature updates until about four months after your typical Home user.

The next major feature update to Windows 10 will be the Redstone 4 update in Spring next year, with many of the new features already available in preview builds.

