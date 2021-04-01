"Workcations:" 8 inns and hotels with deals for telecommuters looking for a change of scenery

Many companies continue to work remotely and these hotels offer stunning views and after-hours experiences for telecommuters who want to take the home office on the road.

Image: iStock/olezzo

The travel and hospitality industry has been all but flatlined due to the coronavirus pandemic, public health restrictions and lockdown measures have eased in recent weeks as vaccination efforts ramp up. At the same time, many companies continue to operate remotely, and telecommuters no longer limited by spatial considerations can work from virtually anywhere. These eight are offering "workcation" deals for telecommuters looking to take the office on the roadway with stunning views and travel experiences in the WFH era.

SEE: COVID-19 workplace policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Nobo Hotel (Palo Alto, California)

The Nobu Hotel in Palo Alto is offering a "Work With Us. Stay With Us" package. As part of the deal, professionals can use a guest room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as an office. Additionally, the package features a "decadent Nobu bento box lunch" and access to work supplies, printing services, charging cables, sanitization kits and more. Day-use guests can enjoy a bottled cocktail to-go, and the hotel website says it offers a 25% discount if the day use package is extended to an overnight stay.

The HarbourView Inn (Charleston, South Carolina)

The HarbourView Inn located in South Carolina's Holy City offers a workcation package for people "who are making up a postponed vacation or a change of scenery from working" remotely, the website says. The extended-trip option offers a 30% discount when booking a minimum five-night stay. The grand harbourview rooms include writing desks and fireplaces, as well as balconies overlooking the waterfront and Charleston harbor. The landmark suite includes two rooms, a writing desk, fireplace and a private balcony.

The Pagoda Hotel (Honolulu, Hawaii)

The Pagoda Hotel located in the Aloha State capital offers a day-rate package for remote workers. This includes day-use of an "office-away-from-home," complimentary high-speed internet, daily newspaper, in-room coffee from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $85.

Mirror Lake Inn (Upstate New York)

The Mirror Lake Inn located in north-central upstate New York offers a remote workcation package and this includes a "to-go style breakfast," a workstation setup, as well as a $50 credit for food and beverage and spa purchases. The package also offers a 48-hour cancellation policy for extended flexibility for professionals looking to play their trip by ear.

SEE: These 6 places will pay you to relocate in the WFH era (TechRepublic)

The Brasada Ranch (Powell Butte, Oregon)

The Brasada Ranch offers a remote work vacation package for those seeking a little work and play in the Beaver State near scenic Bend. As part of the package, the second cabin room is converted into an office with meals a la "ranch platters" delivered to your new office. For those looking to bring the pup on the road, the resort says there's ample room for the "family dog in select cabins." The rooms include high-speed Wi-Fi, and the website notes that "cell phones work great out here, too."

The Inn at Black Star Farms (Suttons Bay, Michigan)

The Inn at Black Star Farms located in Suttons Bay, Michigan, is offering a "Workcation Special," and this package includes an in-room workstation, Wi-Fi, "gift bag with a wireless phone charger and snack mix to keep you charged throughout the day," breakfast as well as onsite trails to take in the views after hours.

Kimpton Banneker Hotel (Washington, D.C.)

The Kimpton Banneker hotel in Washington, D.C., offers a "Remote + Relax" package and this includes complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee, a discount on food and beverage purchases and a "wine down" social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Professionals who choose to stay the night can take advantage of a 50% discount on an overnight stay.

The Hotel Contessa (San Antonio, Texas)

The Hotel Contessa located in San Antonio, Texas, offers both day-use and overnight workcation options. The day-use package includes high-speed internet, a "spacious" work desk, in-room coffee machine, refrigerator and complimentary valet parking. Additionally, telecommuters can enjoy the rooftop pool deck, cork bar, or depart via the nearby river walk.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see