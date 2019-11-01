World Bank and LinkedIn data shows US attracting top tech talent from India, Venezuela and China

An analysis of a vast database created by the World Bank and LinkedIn finds that skills revolving around artificial intelligence and internet services were the most in-demand worldwide.

The World Bank and LinkedIn have partnered up to create a searchable database of employment changes and talent movement worldwide, revealing a number of trends having far-reaching effects on the top tech talent in the United States.

Researchers at the United Arab Emirates-based company Bayut parsed through the trove of information in the Digital Data for Development and found that three of the four industries gaining the most international talent in the United States involve technology.

Internet services, information technology and computer software jobs have drawn thousands from countries across the world. India, Venezuela, China, and the Philippines top the list of countries with the most citizens making their way to the United States for technology jobs.

According to the data, American companies were looking for international candidates with skills in artificial intelligence, development tools, natural language processing, web development and software testing.

The survey was limited by the fact that it only had data for countries with at least 100,000 LinkedIn members by the end of 2017, but it still showed trends in how talent or skill needs ebbed and flowed throughout more than 100 countries.

"Moving to another state or country for a new job is no small feat," the report said. "Some jobs require specific skills or talent that only certain individuals can offer. With the explosion of technology and global commerce, there is greater demand for careers that may not have been around 10 years ago."

According to the report, between 2016 and 2018, the United States gained the most workers in the internet and information technology sectors. The average growth for these two industries, it said, was around 100 employees per 10,000 people. "With the technology sector expanding in 2017, industries like textiles, farming, mining, and shipbuilding lost workers in the same period."

For years, experts have said that artificial intelligence would usher in a wave of job losses, but the report shows that between 2016 and 2018, the United States gained the most international employees with skills in AI. The study notes that this skill was not only transferable to other industries but is now actively sought after in customer service, sales and marketing.

Internationally, other countries saw huge influxes of technology talent including Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates and Estonia. All three countries made concerted efforts to attract technology talent, particularly in the internet industry, with favorably lax laws and offers of deep financial support for projects. Estonia has digitized dozens of government systems in the last decade, pushing it to the top of the list's most technology-friendly countries.

"While Luxembourg might not be the first country that comes to mind for information technology, its financial sector has been a big component and the primary industry fueling its economy," the report said. Other countries gaining employees in IT were the UAE (640 people per 10,000) and Cyprus (549 people), it found.

"Talent migration affects us all in one way or another, as does the continual advancement in technology sectors. Each country is on its own timeline with its own resources, but the global community has enabled people to transfer skills, talent, and ideas across continents and oceans in ways previously unheard-of."

