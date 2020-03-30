5 Zoom tips to improve your video conferences while telecommuting
by in Software on March 30, 2020, 1:41 PM PST

These Zoom tutorials can help employees working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have more productive video conferences.

With millions of people telecommuting from home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, meetings that were previously held in person have now been moved online--and lots of workers are now using Zoom, in particular.Whether you are a beginner or a more advanced user of Zoom, these how-to tutorials will help you optimize your virtual meetings.

How to turn on virtual backgrounds in Zoom

Not everyone has a home office, so folks attending a video meeting might be in a bedroom, kitchen, or other space that all attendees can see when the video is enabled. Letting coworkers into your private space can be uncomfortable, which is why Zoom offers virtual backgrounds that let users easily hide what's behind them.

How to record a Zoom meeting

Important meetings need good records, and anyone who has taken notes knows that some details can be missed. Without a doubt, the best way to preserve a record of a meeting is to have a video recording of the entire thing.

How to share documents onscreen in a Zoom meeting

Whether you want to share a document, a presentation, a video, or an image, Zoom has the capabilities to do it, but don't get stuck making the process more complicated than it has to be--follow the steps in this tutorial.

How to transfer files during a Zoom meeting

In an in-person meeting, you can share a document by simply passing out photocopies. Online meetings, like those performed through Zoom, can make it a bit tricker to share documents and files. Luckily, there's an easy way to share documents with Zoom meeting participants, whether they're in your organization or outside of it--it's even easier than sharing your screen.

How to hide and unhide video in Zoom

Users new to Zoom's desktop app may find it a bit odd when their face appears while speaking--it's a bit jarring to say the least when you pop up in your own face! If you want to hide your own video, adjust it so you don't take over the screen, or bring it back once it's hidden, this tutorial can help.

By Natalie Eckerle

Natalie Eckerle is an Associate Editor for TechRepublic. She has 26 years of experience with editing, writing, and design in various fields, including technology, healthcare, and advertising. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

