5 Zoom tips to improve your video conferences while telecommuting

These Zoom tutorials can help employees working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have more productive video conferences.

With millions of people telecommuting from home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, meetings that were previously held in person have now been moved online--and lots of workers are now using Zoom, in particular.Whether you are a beginner or a more advanced user of Zoom, these how-to tutorials will help you optimize your virtual meetings.

How to turn on virtual backgrounds in Zoom Not everyone has a home office, so folks attending a video meeting might be in a bedroom, kitchen, or other space that all attendees can see when the video is enabled. Letting coworkers into your private space can be uncomfortable, which is why Zoom offers virtual backgrounds that let users easily hide what's behind them.

How to record a Zoom meeting Important meetings need good records, and anyone who has taken notes knows that some details can be missed. Without a doubt, the best way to preserve a record of a meeting is to have a video recording of the entire thing.

How to share documents onscreen in a Zoom meeting Whether you want to share a document, a presentation, a video, or an image, Zoom has the capabilities to do it, but don't get stuck making the process more complicated than it has to be--follow the steps in this tutorial.

How to transfer files during a Zoom meeting In an in-person meeting, you can share a document by simply passing out photocopies. Online meetings, like those performed through Zoom, can make it a bit tricker to share documents and files. Luckily, there's an easy way to share documents with Zoom meeting participants, whether they're in your organization or outside of it--it's even easier than sharing your screen.