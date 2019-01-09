15% of job seekers now land a job through social media

Nearly 15% of job seekers today use social media to find their next job, according to a Clutch survey released on Wednesday. Depending on the industry, employers focus on different social media platforms when recruiting, the survey found. For example, more creative or visual industries typically look to Instagram, while more traditional enterprises stick to LinkedIn.

This is at odds with how people have previously considered the relationship between social media and the hiring process. Usually, what comes to mind for job seekers is having to monitor what they put online, with good reason: Some 70% of employers screen candidates' social media accounts, and more than half of employers (54%) choose not to hire candidates based on things they find on social media pages, according to a recent CareerBuilder survey.

However, this close monitoring of social media accounts can also be beneficial to the applicant, when used correctly. Social media provides the opportunity for applicants to paint a picture of who they are, apart from their resume. Networking in general remains a valuable aspect of hiring, and has been completely revolutionized through social media, the survey found.

One-quarter (25%) of recent hires landed their current job positions by networking online, according to the survey. The survey cautions companies to avoid using the same network for every new hire, and instead branch out to other platforms to widen their talent pool and increase diversity.

Online job boards have proven essential for recruiting, the survey found, essentially replacing traditional newspaper job postings. More than 40% of job seekers secure employment through online job boards like Indeed, Monster, MediaBistro, and USAJOBS, the survey said.

"Going to a general job board may be the first step," Jenna Filipkowski, head of research at Human Capital Institute, said in a press release. "If they find what they're looking for there, they don't necessarily need to take the deeper dive."

Online job boards were proven especially effective for women, with 44% of women surveyed finding jobs online, while 33% of men did the same.

