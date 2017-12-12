2020: The magic year public cloud becomes more popular than on-premises

The public cloud will officially surpass on-premises workload popularity in 2020, according to new research from Software as a Service (SaaS) platform provider LogicMonitor.

Currently, about 37% of workloads are run on-premises, the research found, making it the most popular option. However, in 2020, 41% of workloads will be run in the public cloud, 27% will be run on-premises, and the remainder will be run in private or hybrid cloud deployments.

While the cloud has been growing for quite some time, this further expansion will be driven by the emergence of billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and new work in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the research said.

To conduct its research, LogicMonitor surveyed 200 AWS re:Invent attendees and 88 other professionals online, brining the total to 288.

According to respondents, the key drivers for their public cloud investments today were digital transformation (63%), IT agility (62%), and DevOps (58%). In 2020, though, the top public cloud drivers will become AI/machine learning (66%) and IoT (58%).

According to Gartner research, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the public cloud market leader today with 44% share of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market. Microsoft Azure has 7%, Alibaba has 3%, and Google Cloud Platform has 2%. But LogicMonitor said it believes that will change.

By 2020, the research said, AWS will command 52% of the market, Microsoft Azure will have 21%, and Google Cloud Platform will grow to 18%. "Microsoft and Google will enjoy explosive growth (200 and 800 percent respectively)," the research said, which could mean they're in a position to more effectively challenge the lead of AWS in the future.

Image: LogicMonitor

The public cloud comes with its own set of challenges, the research found. Respondents ranked the top three as follows:

Security - 66% Governance and compliance - 60% Staff lacks cloud experience - 58%

To better help with the skills gap, LogicMonitor recommended providing more contextual information about the inner workings of all the cloud technology in an organization, such as whether or not it's meeting its SLAs.

