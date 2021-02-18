4 tools for effectively managing scarce and disbursed resources

For project and resource managers working remotely, these four tools can improve how well they manage resources

For most Project Portfolio Management (PPM) professionals and resource managers, capacity planning, resource allocation and management, and what-if-analysis are complex responsibilities on a good day—much less when resources are scarce and disbursed. Having the right tools can significantly lighten the burden, as well as increase efficiency and success rates.

Resource planning may have become more complicated, but good tools can do the heavy lifting and ensure your company's resources are put to the best use in 2021. Here are four worth checking out.

Tempus Resource Image: ProSymmetry Tempus Resource by ProSymmetry is a Resource Portfolio Management (RPM) solution that seeks to use resources to deliver business strategy most effectively—and can completely replace Microsoft Excel. It can work alongside other project management tools to make light work of capacity planning, resource management, and the task of running "what-if" analysis on demand and in real time. It uses an intelligent platform that breaks down complex project plans and data sets. Tempus simulations analyze data to help leaders and teams make informed decisions with minimal effort. Key features: Demand planning resources to plan without using named resources for early-stage forecasting

Extensive what-if analysis to remove the need for Excel spreadsheets

Skills matrix with customizable competency measurements and ratings

Heatmaps for resource allocation to visually represent resource capacity

Analytics reports to help identify any competency gaps across an entire enterprise Contact ProSymmetry to schedule a demo and find out about pricing. ProSymmetry

Planview PPM Image: Planview Planview PPM is a suite of tools that include role-based planning to help project and resource managers understand what resources they need and when they need them. It provides access to real-time data to quantify resource use across an entire project portfolio, whether teams are working on strategic or day-to-day projects that run the business. Planview uses predictive analytics to increase the efficiency of the planning process. Key features: Resource capacity and demand planning to gain insight into existing or future resource gaps

Optimization of project resource assignments to align the highest value project and application portfolios based on existing constraints

Portfolio scenario modeling and comparisons

Real-time analytics to enable tracking and measuring of what matters most Contact Planview to schedule a demo, start a free trial, or find out about pricing. Planview

Projectmanager.com Image: Projectmanager.com Projectmanager.com offers resource planning software that helps companies control their schedules, resources, and costs. Businesses can create detailed resource management plans, assign resources, balance team workloads, and ensure the right people and materials are available when they're needed. Projectmanager helps keep projects on schedule without going over budget. Businesses can build resource plans and schedules into more extensive project plans and manage everything in one online platform. Key features: Resource and cost tracking for efficiently identifying and categorizing teams, supplies, and equipment

Personalized team scheduling to simplify resource management plans and project schedules and manage teams in different time zones

A color-coded workload page that makes it easier to see what is assigned to each team member and instantly spot imbalances

A Gantt chart that helps balance workload and track resources with one tool Three pricing tiers are available, Personal at $15/user/month, Team at $20/user/month, and Business at $25/user/month. Projectmanager.com