5 robotic process automation tools to eliminate tedium in your organization

Robotic process automation can end the monotony of daily work. These RPA tools can hand that busywork off to bots, freeing up employee time for more worthwhile endeavors.

Robotic process automation is a particular form of business automation that gets rid of the tasks that everyone in the digital working world hates the most: The tedious, repetitive, and mindless tasks. What is robotic process automation? RPA technology does what its name implies: It uses robots to automate basic workflows, saving a human worker the time it would normally take to do predictable, repetitive tasks on a computer.

Leaving all those simple tasks to robotic process automation could free up a lot of employee time from manual processes, giving organizations the freedom to innovate and improve, but where do you start? These RPA tools are just what an organization testing the waters of robotic process automation needs to get started in your RPA implementation and turn over those tasks from a human worker to a software robot.

Automation Anywhere Image: Automation Anywhere Automation Anywhere bills itself as "Enterprise-grade technology with the intuitive experience of a consumer application." If its interface isn't intuitive enough, Automation Anywhere's website has a bevy of learning resources, online courses, and documentation to make things flow more smoothly in this RPA tool. It also has an online bot store with lots of pre-built RPA bots to create a digital workforce. Automation Anywhere offers a free community tier, but for businesses interested in wide-scale RPA implementations pricing starts at $750 per month. $750 at Automation Anywhere

Linx Image: Twenty57 Linx is a backend robotic process automation tool that prides itself on being incredibly low-code, making it a simpler automation solution. The RPA bot creation process can be done entirely using drag-and-drop elements, and Linx's technology can also be used to build custom APIs, integrate systems, and build custom back end-as-a-service setups for web applications. Linx's IDE desktop designer RPA tool is free, but hosting applications on-premise or in the cloud starts at $149 per month. $149 at Linx

Blue Prism Image: Blue Prism Blue Prism is a wildly popular RPA toolkit, with clients like Microsoft, Google, and IBM using its platform to automate away repetitive tasks. The company provides a lot of RPA examples for different industries and enterprises on its website, so if you're looking for a plainly put example of how Blue Prism's technology could be used in your organization for RPA adoption to create a digital workforce, it's worth checking its site out. Blue Prism has a 30-day free trial option, as well as a 180-day freel learners option. To get a price you'll have to contact Blue Prism directly—it doesn't include any pricing details on its website. Blue Prism

UI Path Image: UI Path UI Path, like Blue Prism, has a number of high-profile clients to prove its RPA pedigree. What UI Path does differently is offer a robust version of its robotic process automation platform completely for free—enough for a small business or individual to use its RPA capabilities without having to pay a dime. Pricing isn't disclosed beyond its free tier, so if your enterprise has tried the UI Path RPA tool and wants to invest in a more robust version you'll have to contact the company. UI Path