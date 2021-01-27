5 tools to help real estate teams to adapt in 2021

Real estate agents are in challenging but exciting times following the pandemic. Adopting these five digital tools can help these teams become tech-savvy and more productive in 2021.

As of April 3, 2020, it was estimated that the enterprise value of real estate assets had fallen 25 percent or more in most sectors, and residential real estate was also impacted. The COVID-19 pandemic forced real estate agents to change how they communicate, market, show properties, and help buyers and sellers complete real estate transactions. With agents no longer able to meet with buyers and sellers in person to complete showings and sales, digital tools have come to the rescue.

With these five tools, real estate teams are well-positioned to handle their end-to-end real estate transactions and interactions in 2021 and beyond.

WiseStamp Digital signature creation for branded marketing Image: WiseStamp Wisestamp helps individual real estate agents or teams design, generate, and manage professional email signatures in minutes using one of their many templates or from scratch — and email signatures are compatible with MS Outlook and Gmail. For teams, administrators can deploy unified email signatures to all G Suite users from a central dashboard, and WiseStamp auto-syncs signatures via API integration. real estate agents can align, create, and manage branded marketing campaigns directly from a dashboard. Features: Image and/or logo creation

Social media icons and buttons

Add hyperlinks

G-Suite integration

Microsoft 365 integration

Filter by industry or profession Wisestamp

Propertybase Lead generation, text concierge, and customer relationship management Image: Propertybase Propertybase is an all-in-one growth solution for individual real estate agents or agencies. Its marketing tools include an email, website, and social media marketing studio, with marketing automation, while its lead-generation solution helps real estate agents create branded ad campaigns, web pages, and follow-up on leads. Real estate teams can grow and nurture customer relationships through the customer relationship management (CRM) solution. Features: Generate buyer and seller leads

Follow-up with texts

Manage listings

Create and manage marketing and drip campaigns Propertybase

Canva Graphic design and image editing Image: Canva For real estate agents who are not tech-savvy, Canva helps you design everything from stationery and business cards to social media campaigns with images and videos. Canva has numerous templates that can easily be modified to fit any branding. Graphic designs can also be created from scratch. Recently, Canva also made it possible to order branded physical marketing products through its e-commerce portal directly, and companies can create their own branding kits and share content with their teams. Features: Large selection of photos, elements, videos, and icons

Large template gallery

Create your own designs

Printable products

Selection of integrated apps Canva

Instagram TV Property showings Image: Instagram With a global community of one billion, Instagram TV (IGTV) is a valuable tool for real estate agents to showcase properties and do virtual showings geared to a broad or targeted audience. IGTV gives real estate agents a way to build their Instagram presence, grow their followings, and expand their exposure. Real estate agents can share short clips or one continuous video from their mobile devices, with no expensive equipment required. Videos can also be prompted on IGTV, and real estate agents can see viewing analytics to gauge how well they are doing and who is interacting for lead generation. Instagram