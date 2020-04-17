9 tech products to throw some green at this Earth Day

For those wishing to reassess their carbon footprint, here are a few environmentally minded gadgets worth a look just in time for Earth Day 2020.

The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, to focus attention on environmental conservation and protection initiatives around the globe. In the ensuing decades since this initial event, earthlings have used this day to pitch in with community projects and more to preserve the ecology of our home planet. While Earth Day cleanup initiatives are somewhat complicated in our current times of social distancing due to the coronavirus, there are plenty of other ways to make a lasting impact.

The annual event is an exceptionally pertinent time to take a look at daily habits, pinpoint waste, and change up our daily routines. To assist, there are numerous products on the market designed to reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact. The idea of decreasing one's carbon footprint by purchasing a new item may sound counterintuitive, but over the lifetime of these products, these eco-minded gadgets could do exactly that.

Below, we've curated a roundup of some of the best Earth Day gadgets to throw some green at in preparation for Earth Day 2020.