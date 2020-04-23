91% of businesses already using or planning to adopt AR or VR technology
April 23, 2020

Enterprises surveyed by Grid Raster noted a boost in productivity and cost savings after implementation.

A survey of tech execs found high enterprise adoption rate of both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), along with sizable productivity and noticeable cost savings. 

Commissioned by cloud AR/VR solution provider Grid Raster, the survey found that 56% of businesses have implemented some form of mobile AR/VR technology, and another 35% are considering doing so. 

One-quarter of those surveyed said they have fully deployed solutions and are looking to scale up AR/VR use, and with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to change the way the world works, there's no better time to do so.

Grid Raster COO Dijam Panigrahi said the recent COVID-19 pandemic may speed AR/VR adoption, "especially as companies of all sizes look to implement more virtual design into their workflows to minimize human interaction."

The top uses for AR/VR found in the survey reflect several of the top use cases for AR/VR previously covered by TechRepublic:

  • 60% are using it to virtually supplement labor on production floors;
  • 53% are using it for virtual customer visits;
  • 53% for virtual design and product engineering;
  • 26% are using it to train employees.

The survey's focus on AR and VR for mobile devices makes use during COVID-19 lockdowns even more practical: Most people have a smartphone or tablet, and so most can access AR training, customers can have technicians visit their homes to diagnose problems without ever setting foot inside, and designers can collaborate on 3D models from miles apart.

Organizations adopting mobile AR and VR for business have also reported productivity increases, which could be a huge boon for businesses dealing with lost productivity due to newly remote workers unaccustomed to the distractions of working at home. Some 29% of those surveyed reported a 25% increase in productivity.

AR/VR seem to be paying off for businesses adding them to their enterprise infrastructure: 61% of respondents say that leveraging AR or VR have resulted in a 20% cost savings.

