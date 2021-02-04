AI reading list: 8 interesting books about artificial intelligence to check out

These eight books about artificial intelligence cover a range of topics, including ethical issues, how AI is affecting the job market, and how organizations can use AI to gain a competitive advantage.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an ever-evolving technology. With several different uses, it's easy to understand why it's being implemented more and more frequently. These titles answer common questions about AI, discuss what current AI technologies businesses are using, how humans can lose control over AI, and more.

T-Minus AI Image: Amazon In T-Minus AI, author, national expert, and the US Air Force's first Chairperson for Artificial Intelligence Michael Kanaan explains a human-oriented perspective of AI. He offers his view on our history of innovation to illustrate what we should all know about modern computing, AI, and machine learning. Additionally, Kanaan discusses the global implications of AI by illuminating the cultural and national vulnerabilities already present as well as future pressing issues. $19 at Amazon

The Alignment Problem Image: Amazon The "alignment problem," according to researchers, occurs when the tech systems that humans attempt to teach don't do what is wanted or expected. Best-selling author Brian Christian discusses the alignment problem's "first-responders," and their plans to solve the problem before it is out of human hands. Using a blend of history and on-the-ground reporting, Christian follows the growth of machine learning in the field and examines our current technology and culture. $25 at Amazon

Rise of the Robots Image: Amazon With the possibility of AI making jobs like paralegals, journalists, and even computer programmers obsolete, author Martin Ford looks at the future of the job market and how it will continue to transform. Rise of the Robots helps us understand how employment and society will have to adapt to the changing market. $13 at Amazon

Artificial Intelligence: A Guide for Thinking Humans Image: Amazon In Artificial Intelligence, author Melanie Mitchell asks urgent questions concerning AI today: How intelligent are the best AI programs? How do they work? What can they actually do, and when do they fail? How humanlike do we expect them to become, and how soon do we need to worry about them surpassing us? Mitchell also covers the dominant models of modern AI and machine learning, cutting-edge AI programs, and human investors in AI. $18 at Amazon

AI Ethics Image: Amazon AI Ethics discusses the major ethical issues artificial intelligence raises and addresses several concrete questions. Author Mark Coeckelbergh uses narratives, relevant philosophical discussions, and describes different approaches to machine learning and data science. AI Ethics takes a look at privacy concerns, responsibility and the delegation of decision-making, transparency and bias as it arises at all stages of data science processes, and much more. $14 at Amazon

The AI Advantage Image: Amazon In The AI Advantage, Thomas Davenport offers a practical guide to using AI in a business setting. Davenport not only explains what AI technologies are available, but also how companies can use them to gain a competitive advantage. $16 at Amazon

The Big Nine Image: Amazon In her book, author Amy Webb looks at how the foundations of AI are broken--all the way from the people working on the system to the technology itself. Webb suggests that the big nine corporations (Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba, Microsoft, IBM, and Apple), "may be inadvertently building and enabling vast arrays of intelligent systems that don't share our motivations, desires, or hopes for the future of humanity." $12 at Amazon