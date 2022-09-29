Anker's MagGo wireless magnetic battery charges your iPhone, while doubling as a nifty stand. Here's what you need to know about MagGo before making a purchase.

Like many business professionals, I travel with a variety of Apple devices and chargers. So whenever a company like Anker introduces a new iPhone accessory to encourage productivity when working remotely, I pay attention. Here’s my review of Anker’s MagGo.

What is Anker’s MagGo?

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, marketed as the MagGo, charges an iPhone wirelessly and sells for $59.99. The mobile device also features an integrated foldable stand (Figure A) that operates similar to an iPad folio cover to position iPhone 12s and 13s at helpful viewing angles when placed atop a desk or table.

The back of the Anker MagGo unfolds to create a stand that positions an iPhone at a convenient viewing angle when placed atop a desk or table.

Which iPhones are compatible with Anker’s MagGo?

The manufacturer lists iPhone 12s and 13s as matches for the MagGo 622. However, Anker does not recommend the MagGo for iPhone 12 and 13 mini models nor for iPhones using non-magnetic phone cases, such as OtterBox’s Defender series.

And while Anker is yet to test iPhone 14 model compatibility with its wireless charger, the company indicated to me that there is no reason Apple’s new iPhones won’t also work with those mobile devices.

What are the MagGo’s key features?

Anker’s MagGo delivers on the obvious benefit of magnetic chargers: Their portable capacity and propensity to power continued productivity while working remotely. The MagGo offers other compelling features, too.

A streamlined battery pack

The MagGo’s 5000mAh battery and small footprint alone justify tossing the accessory within a laptop bag, backpack or carry-on. About the same size as a deck of cards (Figure B), the MagGo I tested proved capable of fully recharging a depleted iPhone.

The MagGo features five white LEDs that confirm the device’s battery charge, eliminating any guessing about how much the battery is charged.

Integrated kickstand

The integrated kickstand, similar to the folio screen covers found on iPads but positioned here on the back of Anker’s MagGo, unfolds to create a stand. The accessory then props up iPhones for better viewing, while simultaneously charging the Apple smartphone.

USB-C versatility

Maybe the MagGo’s best feature is its ability to recharge quickly and the inclusion of a USB-C port and cable, which make it possible to charge other USB-C devices.

As for AirPod Pros, you can also connect those to the MagGo to recharge earbuds to ensure you’re ready for Microsoft Teams and Zoom video calls when working remotely.

Charge-level LEDs

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery Charger includes five LEDs on its bottom edge (Figure C). These indicators illuminate to confirm the MagGo’s charge level.

The MagGo’s LEDs confirm the wireless charger’s remaining battery capacity.

Strong magnetic connection

The MagGo forcefully pulls MagSafe-equipped iPhones into a mating posture with a snapping sensation. The use of strong magnets helps the connection complete with 9N of secure force.

Five color options

Anker offers the MagGo in five colors. No longer is matte black the only option for a stylish battery pack.

Pros and cons of the MagGo

The Anker MagGo mobile wireless charger offers some tradeoffs, but just what are those pros and cons? After using the MagGo with multiple iPhones almost every day for a week, here are my takeaways.

Pros of the MagGo

I tested Anker’s MagGo 622 using an iPhone 11 and a colleague’s iPhone 13. Even though the iPhone 11 doesn’t boast MagSafe technology, the MagGo still charged my iPhone and helped me remain productive, including when working remotely. Placing my iPhone on top of the thin and compact wireless charger while conducting lengthy calls helped me walk away from remote work locations still boasting a healthy battery charge.

My colleague’s iPhone 13, which benefits from Apple’s integrated MagSafe magnet, snapped right onto the MagGo and began charging immediately. The bond with the MagSafe-equipped iPhone was both tight and confident.

One big differentiating factor that separates the Anker MagGo from many competitors, such as Apple’s cabled MagSafe Charger, Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro Portable Charger and even Anker’s 313 Wireless Charge Pad is the integrated stand added by Anker’s designers to enhance convenience and productivity. The kickstand unfolds from the back of this slim battery pack. Just use your fingertip to pull the rear cover away from the MagGo, and it folds like paper to form a small stand to provide convenient viewing when placed on a desk or tray.

Even though Anker doesn’t recommend the MagGo for iPhone 12 and 13 mini users, the charger still worked on those devices in my first-hand test. The stand folded right into place and pulled my test iPhone 13 mini tight. The smartphone immediately began charging, all while holding the iPhone 13 mini at a convenient viewing angle.

Thanks to the strong magnet, there’s less likelihood a MagSafe iPhone will accidentally disconnect from the charger. While the bond with my non-magnetic iPhone 11 worked, the phone could still move around on the charger. The MagSafe-equipped iPhone 13 boasted a much better and assured grip.

Due to the built-in LEDs, you never have to guess how much battery remains on the MagGo, either. The LEDs display to confirm the charge level status whenever another device is connected or the MagGo is charging. That’s a big benefit when working on the go such as in an airport or on a plane.

Another benefit of Anker’s MagGo is it produces 7.5 watts of power versus the 5 watts often found with other wireless devices.

Because Anker provides five color options, you can select a MagGo that matches your iPhone. While I tend to dedicate more importance to the charging capacity and ability to actually charge other devices via the included USB-C cable, others may be more impressed with the fact you can choose from black, white, purple, green or blue (Figure D).

Cons of the MagGo

The only drawbacks about the MagGo I noticed are typical for wireless chargers. For example, it’s important to position the phone correctly on the charging pad, and a few hours are required to fully recharge the smartphone. Anker’s engineers have attacked the positioning problem straight on by including the strong magnet within the MagGo that effectively snaps the iPhone into its proper position.

Don’t anticipate rapid wireless charging either. The technology’s typically just not that fast regardless of whose wireless charging device is in place, and that consistently proved true whether I was using my SUV’s built-in wireless charger or one of many wireless chargers I’ve purchased or received as promotional giveaways. These devices work but require patience.

My conclusion about the MagGo

When needing to remain productive while working remotely, Anker’s MagGo is a smart addition to any business traveler’s bag. Capable of fully recharging an iPhone wirelessly, the MagGo mobile device consumes little space thanks to its tidy footprint, and also unfolds to improve viewing angles.

It’s hard to find a reason not to pack Anker’s MagGo for a little extra juice when you’re traveling or working outside the office.