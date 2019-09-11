Apple iPad (7th generation): A cheat sheet

Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad includes a number of features that will appeal to business users. The iPad also comes with support for popular Apple peripherals for increased productivity and usability.

What is the new iPad (7th generation)?

Apple announced on Sept. 10, 2019 the 7th-generation iPad during the keynote of its annual event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA. Apple's 10.2-inch 2019 iPad expands on the confluence between the user and the device to create a memorable experience. As Apple's tagline states, "Like a computer. Unlike any computer."

This iPad appears to have all the ease of use and versatility that users have come to know from Apple's flagship tablet device. The new iPad, coupled with Apple's iPadOS and almost two million apps to choose from, provides users the ability to stay active with work, catch up on great reads, stay entertained while traveling, or all the above—all day long.

The iPad 7th generation cheat sheet will be updated as new information about this Apple mobile device is released.

What new features come with the 7th generation iPad?

One of the most lauded features included in the new iPad are the larger, 10.2-inch retina display, which is an upgrade from the previous 9.7-inch screen and offers more screen real estate, brighter colors, and razor-sharp resolution. Business users and creatives will appreciate the added support for a full-size keyboard and pencil to meet all your productivity needs from anywhere, anytime.

Flexing the muscle under the hood, the A10 Fusion chip blends power and efficiency seamlessly whether users are running multiple applications side-by-side for collaboration between remote teams, shooting and editing the next blockbuster video in high definition, or gaming wirelessly on Apple Arcade.

But what about security? The 7th generation iPad has a Touch ID biometric fingerprint reader, all-disk encryption to keep data stored safely from prying eyes, protected communications with iMessage and FaceTime, and an eye toward privacy for comprehensive protection—even when transferring data to and from iCloud, including backups.

What are the specs for the new iPad (7th generation)?

Finish: Silver, Space Gray, or Gold

Silver, Space Gray, or Gold Capacity: 32 GB or 128 GB

32 GB or 128 GB Size and Weight: 9.8in x 6.8in x 0.29in/1.07lbs. (Wi-Fi model); 9.8in x 6.8in x 0.29in/1.09lbs. (Wi-Fi + Cellular model)

9.8in x 6.8in x 0.29in/1.07lbs. (Wi-Fi model); 9.8in x 6.8in x 0.29in/1.09lbs. (Wi-Fi + Cellular model) Display: 10.2" Retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology

10.2" Retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology Chip: A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and Embedded M10 coprocessor

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and Embedded M10 coprocessor Rear camera: 8MP camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

8MP camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps Front camera: 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera Security: Touch ID

Touch ID Cellular/wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band (2.4Ghz and 5Ghz); HT80 with MIMO; Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit-class LTE on cellular models

802.11a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band (2.4Ghz and 5Ghz); HT80 with MIMO; Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit-class LTE on cellular models Battery: Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS SIM: Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM

What is the target audience for the new iPad (7th generation)?

Apple's new iPad is aimed at anyone who wants to work (and play) while on the go. The device is light, it has a large capacity battery that can keep things going all day, it has desktop-class web browsing, and it has an ever-expanding catalog of applications in the App Store that allows for universal usage of the new iPad, including productivity, creative, education, legal, medical, and more. Additionally, the iPad 7th generation has built-in accessibility features and a deep integration with iPadOS.

What Apple peripherals does the new iPad (7th generation) support?

The new iPad will support the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. The former allows users to pair the pencil with the new iPad and use the device to write, draw, sketch, and paint directly on the iPad's surface to create and modify design elements or text naturally just like with paper and pen. The Smart Keyboard performs double duty as a protective case that completely protects the glass screen from nicks and scratches; more importantly, it adds a full-size keyboard for typing emails, term papers, or editing just about any document just like if you were working from a laptop.

When can I buy the new iPad (7th generation), and how much does it cost?

You can visit Apple Stores or order the new iPad from Apple's online store upon release; third-party retailers that are part of Apple's Authorized Reseller Program will carry the new iPad as well. Apple has set the entry-level price tag at $329, and it will be available on Sept. 30, 2019.

