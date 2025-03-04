Apple has officially revealed the 11-generation iPad Air, featuring the powerful M3 chip and enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities. Available for pre-order today, the new iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch version — the same pricing as its predecessor at launch.

The iPad Air line remains a lightweight, affordable alternative to Apple’s premium tablets while incorporating next-gen processing power.

M3 chip brings AI-driven features

For the first time, Apple has equipped the iPad Air with the M3 chip, boasting an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU. The upgrade promises faster performance for gaming and creative tasks, including hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

Living up to its “Air” moniker, the 11th generation device is just 6.1 mm thick and weighs 1.01 pounds (11-inch version) or 1.36 pounds (13-inch version). Surprisingly, it’s slightly thicker and heavier than the iPad Pro M4, which measures 5.3 mm in depth and weighs under a pound.

Apple intelligence expands iPad’s capabilities

The 11th-generation iPad Air runs on iPadOS 18 and includes:

Support for Apple Intelligence.

Advanced cameras.

Fast wireless 5G connectivity.

Compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C).

Apple Intelligence introduces new AI-driven tools, such as:

Clean Up, which removes background distractions from photos.

Image Wand, which generates images from sketches.

Writing tools with ChatGPT.

An upgraded, more conversational Siri that can now answers questions about the device itself.

SEE: Apple Intelligence Cheat Sheet: A Complete Guide

“For everyone from college students taking notes with Apple Pencil Pro, to travelers and content creators who need powerful productivity on the go, iPad Air with M3, Apple Intelligence, and the new Magic Keyboard take versatility and value to the next level,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in the announcement.

Apple announced a new Magic Keyboard and updated standard iPad

Apple also introduced the 11-generation standard iPad, powered by the A16 chip. The new model is 30% faster than its predecessor and starts at $349 for the Wi-FI version, with the cellular model priced at $499.

Alongside the iPad Air, Apple revealed a redesigned Magic Keyboard, featuring:

A built-in trackpad.

Function keys for screen brightness and volume control.

A machined aluminum hinge.

A USB-C connector for charging.

The Magic Keyboard is priced at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch version.

Rumors suggest a new iPhone Air may be on the way

Industry analysts continue to speculate about a new iPhone Air model. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it could be as thin as 5.5 mm. However, it is currently expected to be released with the iPhone 17 lineup, according to Gurman, and new iPhone launches are typically in September. Kuo says the ultra-thin device will arrive in the second half of this year.

TechnologyAdvice staff writer Fiona Jackson contributed to this article.