AWS announces general availability of Amazon Braket quantum computing service

Amazon Web Services hopes to empower companies by letting them test quantum algorithms in its fully managed Braket service.

Quantum computing could allow organizations across industries to create innovative products and services. There's hope that these systems could propel the discovery of new pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and more. A recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) announcement will enable organizations to access its fully managed quantum computing service, Braket.

In December of last year, AWS re:Invent featured a slew of quantum computing reveals. On the opening day of the event, the company unveiled Bracket as well as the AWS Quantum Solutions Lab and AWS Center for Quantum Computing. Now, AWS is taking the next step with its quantum computing services. On Thursday, AWS announced the general availability of Braket.

"As we see quantum computing technologies make more meaningful progress, thousands of customers are asking for ways to experiment with quantum computers to explore the technology's potential and contribute to its development," said Bill Vass, vice president, technology, at AWS in a press release. "The cloud will be the main way that customers access quantum computers and combine those systems with high-performance classical computing for certain types of computationally intensive research."

Within the development environment, customers are able to "explore and design" quantum algorithms and use simulated quantum computers to test and troubleshoot them. The company hopes this will help customers verify implementation. At the appropriate time, customers can then test these algorithms on a host of various quantum hardware architectures.

Braket enables customers to use "familiar tools like Jupyter notebooks to access pre-installed developer tools that can be used to design quantum algorithms, visualize results, and collaborate with others," per the release. Current Braket hardware systems partners include Rigetti, IonQ, and D-Wave. The company notes that customers are only charged for the compute resources they use.

"Amazon Braket makes it easy for organizations to begin experimenting with quantum computing today—from those just beginning to explore the possibilities to those that are already familiar with different quantum technologies and are ready to use it as a research tool. Our goal for Amazon Braket is to be a catalyst for innovation across the quantum community, bringing together hardware and software developers, researchers, and end users," Vass said.

The company promotes quantum computing with the ability to offer a new world of scientific discoveries with the power to "transform" industries including energy, chemical engineering, pharmaceuticals, finance, and more.

As of Thursday, Amazon Braket is available in US West (Northern California), US East (Northern Virginia), and US West (Oregon) AWS Regions. However, the company plans make Braket available in more markets in the future.

