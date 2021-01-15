Best of CES 2021: How to stock a workstation for $3,500

From heated massage office chairs to low-blue-light monitors, here's a dreamy workstation.

On Monday, CES 2021 kicked off virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The multiday event showcased a wide range of product and service offerings across the tech sector. This includes a number of home office solutions to assist professionals and students in the age of remote work and distanced learning. Below, we've highlighted some of the best office essentials from CES 2021.

X-Chair's X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair ($1,150)

The X-Chair's X-HMT isn't the typical office chair. The X-Chair features a built-in massage function with two intensity levels and four program options. The chair also includes heating elements to add a little warmth to the massage as desired. A lumbar support mechanism, adjustable headrest and armrests as well as "infinite recline" aid comfort during use. The chair comes in either Brisa or premium leather.

Lenovo L27e-30 Monitor ($190)

As we reported earlier this week, many companies unveiled new displays designed to reduce emitted blue light and these capabilities could decrease the impact of screen time on circadian rhythms and sleep cycles. Lenovo released several new monitors including the L27e-30 Monitor with a 27-inch display and the display includes tech to minimize flickering and reduce emitted blue light.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i ($1,549)

Lenovo unveiled a number of new ThinkBooks at CES 2021 including the dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i. The two displays allow people to use the device as a traditional laptop or portable tablet during the workday. While the laptop positioning is ideal for typical day-to-day tasks, the tablet could offer enhanced collaboration capabilities during virtual whiteboard sessions.

V-MODA M-200 ANC headphones ($500)

V-MODA displayed the M-200 ANC headphones at Pepcom's Digital Experience. The model includes a variety of noise cancellation settings and each of these is accessible in the V-MODA app. If the left earcup is covered, the "Voice-in" feature "momentarily lowers the volume and pauses ANC," according to V-MODA. This allows people to conveniently pause their playlist to catch conversations and important announcements as needed. The headphones are available in six colors and available laser engraving options enable further customization.

HyperX: Alloy Origins 60 ($99)

HyperX released several new product offerings at CES including its Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard. Compared to membrane keyboards, mechanical options provide an appreciative "click" with each keystroke for a more tactile experience. The Alloy 60 also includes LED lighting elements and these can be customized based on one's preference.

