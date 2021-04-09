Canonical announces enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.21 from the cloud to the edge

Latest update includes support for N-2 releases and extended security maintenance and patching for N-4 releases in the stable release channel.

Canonical now provides full enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.21 includingMicroK8s, Charmed Kubernetes and kubeadm. This updated support spectrum highlights an ongoing commitment to Kubernetes, and the enterprise's increasing investment in the space, according to the company.

Canonical also committed continued support for N-2 releases and extended security maintenance and patching for N-4 releases in the stable release channel. Customers now can get new features and product updates for all upstream supported versions as well as access to extended security updates from Canonical for versions no longer supported by the upstream. This aligns with all major cloud providers for enterprise hybrid cloud Kubernetes deployments.

Alex Chalkias, product manager for Kubernetes at Canonical, said in a blog post announcing the news that the goal is to remove complexity around Kubernetes operations from the cloud to the edge.

"We bring certified Kubernetes distributions to allow users to bootstrap their Kubernetes journey, as well as a large tooling ecosystem and automation framework combination, for businesses to reap the K8s benefits and focus on innovation in the growing cloud-native landscape," Chalkias said.

The company announced that all upstream Kubernetes 1.21 features are available in MicroK8s and Charmed Kubernetes. MicroK8s is a lightweight, zero-ops, conformant Kubernetes for edge and IoT deployment. The company announced these MicroK8s 1.21 highlights from the release:

New OpenEBS add-on for container attached storage

New OpenFaaS add-on for serverless development



GPU support is now offered via the NVIDIA operator



Kubectl "microk8s kubectl apply -f" deployments now work with local files on Windows and MacOS



Update to support distributions with iptables-nft



Support for remote builds



Version updates for Containerd, CoreDNS, Fluentd, Helm, Ingress, Jaeger, KEDA, Linkerd and Prometheus



Charmed Kubernetes 1.21 highlights from the release include:

CoreDNS operator

Kubernetes dashboard operator



Calico eBPF support



Conformance with CNTT guidelines



The company listed these features as the most notable from the update:

Memory manager that guarantees memory allocation via a dedicated QoS class

Scheduler features to allow developers to define nominated nodes for workloads and node affinity into a deployment



ReplicateSet downscaling that includes two new strategies: Semi-random and cost-based to remove the need for manual checks before downscaling a deployment



Indexed job to simplify deploying highly parallelizable workloads into Kubernetes



Network policy port ranges that allows a single network policy to be applied to a range of ports



Depreciation of pod security policy in this release and plans to remove it completely in Kubernetes 1.25



The full list of changes is on the changelog.

