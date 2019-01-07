CES 2019: HumanEyes Technologies powers Vuze, world's first 5K VR camera

At CES this year there's definitely a presence touting the glory of VR, and its use cases. I shared a brief email exchange with HumanEyes Technologies, and its PR team to discuss the next innovation in VR content creation.

After all, to create VR, you need a camera that can easily and beautifully capture multi-dimensional footage. Enter the Vuze XR camera.

Vuze XR tech specs

The Vuze XR is a handheld camera system, which uses two lenses to capture VR content. From a photography standpoint, the camera can shoot 18MP still images. The video capability includes a 5.7K resolution at 30fps as well as shooting 4K resolution at 60fps. The higher frame rate means really smooth video footage and virtually no motion blur.

When composing VR footage, the Vuze XR camera allows the creator to shoot 2D 180-degree footage or a full-blown 3D 360-degree footage and its stabilized. I've demoed a handful of VR cameras and none of them offered in-camera video stabilization. This really helps make the viewing experience more immersive and enjoyable.

Footage Editing is done via a mobile or desktop app, which is cross-platform compatible. But if you have a nonlinear video editor such as Adobe Premiere Pro, you (should) be able to process and edit the footage within that software, as well.

Pricing for the Vuze starts at $439. This is a starting price as you can also buy accessories such as an underwater case offered on the Vuze site.

I look forward to getting a closer look at Vuze. On paper, the device looks amazing. I'm curious to try out the Vuze in an environment such as CES as well as other (more scenic) areas. I will share my experience with all of you to see just how good the Vuze XR really is. Stay tuned and be sure to follow me on Twitter and Instagram as I roam the show floor at CES.

