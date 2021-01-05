CES 2021: Dell unveils new PCs, laptops, software and monitors for the new normal of work

Collaboration and new work experiences are the driving force behind Dell's big push into the new portfolio it's introducing at CES 2021.

Image: Dell

Remote work is the new normal, and Dell is launching new products at CES 2021 to give people flexibility to work from any location, whether the office, home, or a vacation beach house.

Plenty of CES news will focus on this new style of work, and Dell is offering an array of products that help with video conferencing, noisy home environments, and tight workspaces.

Dell Latitude 9420

Image: Dell

Dell's Latitude 9420 features a built-in-speakerphone and camera enhancements with automatic light correction and background blur for video calls. It features Intel Visual Sensing Technology for auto wake and lock. The Latitude 7520 now offers a 15-inch screen and a 4K UHD display and an optional full high-definition camera.

Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor

There's also a Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor, and it's also available in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes. It is certified for Microsoft Teams. Each monitor offers secure facial recognition sign-in and hands-free commands.

ComfortView Plus reduces low blue light and it is available on the new video conferencing monitors and the new Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor, which is a 40-inch ultrawide curved 5K2K monitor and on the new Latitude portfolio.

OptiPlex modular solutions for computing

Image: Dell

The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra are modular solutions that combine a traditional desktop computer into a space-saving component that is hidden inside the custom monitor stand.

The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra includes Intel Wi-Fi 6, memory options up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, dual M.2 SSD options and RAID6 for high speed data access and security.

Dell Optimizer software

Dell's new device portfolio uses Dell Optimizer software to improve connectivity and collaboration experiences such as intelligent noise-cancelling and auto-mute features for meeting with colleagues, and smart connectivity features such as ExpressConnect for prioritizing bandwidth to conferencing apps in the hopes of preventing dropped calls.

Sustainable materials and packaging

Dell is using bioplastic from tree waste in the design of the Latitude 5000 series and the Precision 3560, using a by-product of the paper making process called 'tall oil' with lids containing 21% bioplastic content. This supports Dell's goal of more than half of product content being made with recycled or renewable materials by 2030.

Dell product pricing and availability

Here's the new Dell lineup for the enterprise:

Latitude 9420, available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949

Latitude 9520, pricing and product available in spring 2021

Latitude 7520, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649

Latitude 5420, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049

OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, available January 28, 2021, starting at $659 and $769 respectively

Precision 3560, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,189

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) available January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) all available February 16, 2021, starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE)

Dell 65 and 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitors available March 30