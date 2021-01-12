CES 2021: Lenovo releases new lineup of ThinkBooks

Lenovo has released a slew of new ThinkBooks to assist business professionals working remotely. This includes the lightweight ThinkBook 13x i, highly versatile ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i, and more.

The annual CES 2021 kicked off this week virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Lenovo announced a number of new ThinkBooks to assist professionals working remotely in the age of telecommuting. These unveilings include highly portable lightweight options for remote workers on the move, a functional dual-screen model for those seeking versatility, and more. Below, we've featured some of the standout specs featured across Lenovo's latest ThinkBook lineup.

Versatile ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i

The dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i allows people to use the device as a traditional laptop or a tablet depending on preference or the task at hand. This versatility enables professionals to quickly transition from word processing tasks to a collaborative whiteboard session with ease. Boasting a thickness of 13.9mm and a total weight of 1.3kg, the unit is also highly portable for professionals on the move.

Lenovo said the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i has a redesigned e-Ink UI offering a "more intuitive access to most used information," this includes the ability to "run productivity apps without having to open the lid." This model features two low-blue-light displays and these additions could help minimize the risk of circadian rhythm interference during night use. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is also compatible with the new ThinkBook Charging Mat, a wireless charging option for those so inclined.

Portable ThinkBook 13x i

The ThinkBook 13x i is another portable option with a total weight of less than 1.2 kg and a thickness of 12.99 mm. In a press release distributed before the event, Lenovo explained that the ThinkBook 13x "shares all of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i attributes" aside from the e-Ink external display. This includes the Thunderbolt 4 ports, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. The model is powered by an 11th-gen Intel core processor and comes in two color options: Cloud Gray or Storm Gray.

Ryzen-powered ThinkBooks

The ThinkBook 14p and 16p feature AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and these models also include Full HD webcams with ThinkShutter cover to enhance virtual collaboration. Additionally, these two ThinkBooks use an "AI-based noise cancellation algorithm" to minimize background noise during video calls. People can also switch between audio modes depending on preference and meeting requirements. Lenovo said these models will "appeal to power users who desire performance models with professional display quality, fast memory and high-speed connectivity." The ThinkBook 14p offers a highly portable build with a total weight of 1.4 kg and a thickness of 16.9 mm. The ThinkBook 16 features a 16-inch 2560x1600 display and those interested can choose the optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPU to go with the AMD Ryzen processor.

Lenovo Vantage software updates

Lenovo also announced a number of updates to its Lenovo Vantage software. Lenovo Vantage updates include dedicated pages and Lenovo believes these additions will allow users to more aptly "configure their device settings for online meetings and creative work and applications." Other updates include an expansion of the Vantage Smart Performance Services and new web app caching capabilities. These updates will rollout "over the next few months," although some of these updates are "specific to SMB users that specify within the app that their device will be used for 'Work.'"

Pricing and availability

All of the ThinkBooks will be available from the first quarter of this year.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i starts at $1,549

ThinkBook 13x i starts at $1,199

ThinkBook 14p starts at $849

ThinkBook 16p starts at $1,299

