CES 2021: Lenovo unveils a versatile desktop, monitors, a "pocket-sized" PC, and more

Ahead of CES, Lenovo gave a glimpse of a slew of new products to accommodate remote work, distanced learning, and recreational gameplay.

Many business professionals and students of all ages are operating remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Telecommuting and distance learning requires a vast suite of technologies to enable collaborating and education from afar. On Thursday, ahead of CES 2021, Lenovo gave a glimpse of several products it plans to release during the virtual multiday event. This includes a versatile desktop, monitors, a portable laptop, and more to assist telecommuting business professionals and students alike.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

The unveilings include the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7, seemingly named for its ability to assume multiple positionings during use. Using a rotatable hinge, the 27-inch 4K IPS display is able to shift from landscape or portrait mode depending on one's preference or the task at hand. Additionally, the screen can also tilt 20 degrees enabling a wide range of viewing angles.

The all-in-one model packs up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The desktop features a Cloud Grey and Moon White color scheme, JBL Harman-certified speakers, and a built-in microphones.

Lenovo explained that wireless casting hardware offers wireless screen activation using a smartphone or tablet, eliminating the need to physically switch on the desktop. Content automatically shifts on screen as the panel is rotated and a future update will allow people to use the monitor as a 4K smart TV, according to the company.

Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30 Monitors

Lenovo also released two monitors, the Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30. The Lenovo L24i-30 includes a 23.8-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display and metal stand. The Lenovo L27e-30 has a 27-inch display and a Graphite Grey stand. The monitors are framed in Raven Black. The monitors are designed to minimize flickers and reduce blue light, the latter of which could help reduce screen-related impacts on circadian rhythms. The monitor stands feature a smartphone holder and other design elements to keep cables orderly.

LAVIE MINI and LAVIE Pro Mobile

Lenovo also unveiled the 8-inch LAVIE MINI, which is a product of NEC Personal Computers (a joint venture company of Lenovo and NEC Corporation). The 8-inch LAVIE MINI features a 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display, and with a total weight of 1.28 pounds, Lenovo described the device as a "pocket-sized convertible PC." The model can connect with an optional controller for gaming or with the dock to cast gameplay onto a television screen.

The company also released the LAVIE Pro Mobile featuring a 13.3-inch display. With a total weight of 1.95 pounds and 0.66 inches thick, the device is highly portable and a built-in hinge allows those so inclined to tilt the keyboard 180 degrees during use. Lenovo estimates the device has a runtime of up to 10 hours.

Pricing and Availability

The Yoga AIO 7 is currently available in China. The device is expected to hit select markets in 2021starting at $1,599.

Pricing for the Lenovo L27e-30 monitor starts at $189.99 with availability beginning in March 2021.

Pricing for the Lenovo L24i-30 Monitor starts at $159.9 with availability beginning in March 2021.

Lenovo did not reveal pricing or availability for the LAVIE MINI.

Pricing for the LAVIE Pro Mobile starts at $1,699.99 with US availability details to come at a later date.

