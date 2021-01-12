CES 2021: Lenovo unveils new Legion gaming laptop lineup

On Tuesday, Lenovo gave a glimpse of the Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, Legion 5 Pro, and Legion 5. Low blue light and tech to increase airflow could entice gamers.

Image: Lenovo

On Monday, CES 2021 kicked off virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each year, the multi-day event includes a wide range of technology-focused services and product unveilings, and this year is no exception. On Tuesday, Lenovo unveiled a number of new gaming laptops. Below, we've detailed some of the standout specs featured on the latest Lenovo Legion models.

Lenovo Legion 7 and Legion Slim 7

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo unveiled the Lenovo Legion 7 laptop featuring a 16-inch QHD display a 90 percent STB ratio and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The device is available in Storm Grey with up to AMD RyzenTM 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and 32GB memory. The device also includes technology to reduce emitted blue light and flickering. These low blue light capabilities could help reduce impacts on circadian rhythms during use. The device features an HD 720p webcam, and the manufacturer estimates the device is able to perform for up to 8 hours per charge.

Image: Lenovo

In a press release shared before the product release, Lenovo explained that the Legion laptops feature Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals offering "increased airflow of up to 18%gen-to-gen" enabling the systems to "better manage the heat and noise generated by all that raw processing power."

The Legion laptops also utilize the Lenovo Legion AI Engine, an artificial intelligence-enabled system that alternates GPU and CPU power to increase frames per second (FPS), according to a Lenovo product sheet.

Lenovo announced the Legion Slim 7. As its name would suggest the model is a more portable version of the Legion 7. The Legion Slim 7 weighs in at 4.2 pounds, whereas the Legion 7 weighs 5.5 pounds. Overall the Legion Slim 7 measures 14-inches wide, just under 10-inches deep, and about 0.6-inches thick. (Although the company said that final specifications for laptops will be available in the spring.)

The Legion Slim 7 touts a 15.6-inch 4K display and a backlight Corsair iCUE RGB6 keyboard. The model is available in Shadow Black and Storm Grey with up to AMD RyzenTM 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and 32GB memory.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Legion 5

Lenovo also introduced the Legion 5 Pro laptop with a 16-inch QHD display. The device features a backlit four-zone RGB keyboard and is available in Storm Grey and Stingray White with up to an AMD RyzenTM 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and 16GB memory.

The company also announced the Legion 5 with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and HD 720p webcam. The device is available in Phantom Blue or Stingray White with a backlit four-zone RGB keyboard and up to an AMD RyzenTM 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and 32GB memory.

