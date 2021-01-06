CES 2021: New TV from LG Display reduces blue light exposure

Eyesafe technology blocks portions of the visible blue light spectrum and gives products a Retina Protection Factor.

Image: Milan Markovic/istock photos

LG Display and Eyesafe have built a new television screen that reduces blue light exposure. The new display is designed for 65" OLED televisions and will be released at CES 2021.

The new screen meets Eyesafe requirements for low emissions of blue light and optimal color display. Eyesafe technology blocks portions of the visible blue light spectrum. The company's products have a Retina Protection Factor rating that reflects the percentage of blue light that each one blocks.

The certification was conducted by independent testing and certification company TÜV Rheinland.

SEE: LG Display: Your next gaming monitor could have a 48-inch bendable OLED screen (TechRepublic)

Screen time has been on the rise for the last several years even before pandemic lockdowns when most every activity moved online from work and school to birthday parties and weddings. Nielsen reported that people in the US spent an average of nine and a half hours per day on screens in Q3 of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, Nielsen reported that US adults spent 12 hours and 12 minutes consuming media. This includes 1 hour and 39 minutes listening to the radio and reflects an increase of 45 minutes in time spent on a smartphone.

LG Display Chief Technology Officer Soo-Young Yoon said in a press release that the company will continue to design products that address consumer health concerns such as eye health.

Eyesafe CEO Justin Barrett said in a press release that his company will encourage other manufacturers and television brands to adopt Eyesafe® solutions in the near future. The project's mission statement addresses research, education, and product development.

SEE: LG Display wants to put a 55-inch transparent TV at the foot of your bed (TechRepublic)

According to an article on MedicalNewsToday, current research has not confirmed whether or not blue light-emitting devices are bad for your eyes. The article by Jessica Caporuscio also states that experts are still unsure whether blue light glasses prevent any potential damage due to long-term exposure to screens.

Other research has studied the connection between devices and sleep and suggest that exposure to blue light in the evening can make it harder to fall asleep, according to an article from Healthline.

The Eyesafe Display Standard is a set of health-based requirements for the consumer electronics industry, developed with feedback from ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers familiar with research on the impacts of exposure to high-energy blue light. The LG Display television display meets the Eyesafe Display Standard requirements and will receive an AK Certificate from TÜV Rheinland, including the test report. Consumers can obtain information on certified products on the TÜV Rheinland certificate database Certipedia.

LG Display and Eyesafe expect many new Eyesafe Certified television displays to come to market in 2021, as the television industry begins adopting Eyesafe Standards in an effort to communicate health and safety to end-consumers, according to the same press release.

LG Display and Eyesafe also announced a new effort with the product safety evaluator TÜV Rheinland to make human health and safety more important in the global television industry. TUV Rheinland certified the new TV screen.

Innovation Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, AR, robotics, drones, autonomous driving, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see