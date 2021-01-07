CES 2021: Samsung introduces the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a $550 starting price

Samsung's new 2-in-1 Galaxy laptop includes a 13.3-inch QLED display and a significantly lower price than the original Galaxy Chromebook last year.

Image: Samsung

At last year's CES, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Chromebook, which made a big splash but had a big price tag to match at $999. This year, Samsung is introducing the second generation, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, and the price is dropping to a much more affordable $549.99.

The Chromebook 2 is impressive, with a 13.3-inch QLED display, which is what Samsung uses on its TVs. There are two versions available. The aforementioned $549.99 Chromebook 2 has an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4GB or RAM and 64GB of storage. For $699, the Chromebook 2 can be boosted to an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

The Chromebook 2 is a 2-in-1 device, which means it can be used as a tablet or as a laptop. But it doesn't include a stylus, which for Samsung, usually means an S Pen as it uses on its Galaxy Note lineup of smartphones and that can also be paired with its tablets. What's most interesting about the lack of an S Pen is that Samsung has made the Galaxy Chromebook 2 compatible with USI-certified pens that can be bought separately, so customers aren't tied into the S Pen.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 uses Google's Chrome OS, and includes Chrome apps such as Google Assistant and Google Meet.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in two colors, Dynamic Red or Dynamic Gray. No ship date has been announced yet, but Samsung has said it will be available during the first quarter of 2021.

