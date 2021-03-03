Deloitte partnering with NVIDIA to launch artificial intelligence computing center

The Deloitte Center for AI Computing aims to deliver an accelerated platform to co-innovate with clients and expedite the development of AI applications.

Deloitte has launched the Deloitte Center for AI Computing, designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence offerings for its clients. The center is built on NVIDIA's DGX A100 systems to create a supercomputing architecture that will help Deloitte's clients in their efforts to become AI-fueled organizations.

The accelerated computing platforms feature NVIDIA graphics processing unit technology, along with its networking and software for advanced data processing, analytics and AI by bringing massive parallel processing capability and speed to deep learning, machine learning and data science workloads, the company said.

Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise survey found that more than half of respondents reported spending more than $20 million over the past year on AI technology and talent.

Nearly all adopters said they were using AI to improve efficiency, while mature adopters are also harnessing the technologies to boost differentiation. Further, adopters said they are realizing competitive advantage and expect AI-powered transformation to happen for both their organization and industry, according to the survey.

The Deloitte Center for AI Computing will deliver an accelerated platform that the firm said allows it to co-innovate with clients and expedite the development of new AI applications.

"The Deloitte Center for AI Computing is a pioneering effort that brings together Deloitte's deep AI experience with the powerful supercomputing capabilities of NVIDIA DGX A100 systems to innovate with clients and accelerate their journey from AI experimentation to becoming AI-fueled organizations," said Jason Girzadas, managing principal, at Deloitte Consulting, in a statement. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA can enable clients to quickly deliver on the full promise of AI solutions to transform both their businesses and the basis of professional services."

Deloitte said the center significantly expands its ability to develop AI systems started in the AI Exploration Lab in Austin, Texas, and the AI Factory in Canada.

"AI is moving from research labs into industry, and Deloitte's efforts will supercharge its reach," said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, in a statement. "Every industry will be transformed by AI. Products and services will be revolutionized by AI. Companies will become learning machines and their people will be supported by AI. Together with Deloitte's global force of experienced specialists, we will turbocharge the realization of this vision."

Several industries, such as technology, media and telecommunications; government and public services, life sciences and health care, auto and transportation, financial services, and energy are accelerating their adoption of AI, Deloitte noted.

The Deloitte Center for AI Computing will provide these organizations with a platform, experience and computing resources to speed the development of a wide range of AI applications, from autonomous vehicles to digital contact centers to public sector innovation the firm said.

The center will collaborate with the Deloitte AI Institute, whose mission is to support the positive growth and development of AI through conversations and innovative research, the firm said. It also focuses on building ecosystem relationships that help advance human-machine collaboration in the Age of With, a world where humans work side-by-side with machines, according to Deloitte.

