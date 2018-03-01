Demand for AI talent exploding: Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Employer demand for AI-related roles has more than doubled over the past three years. — Indeed, 2018

The three most in-demand AI jobs on the market are data scientist, software engineer, and machine learning engineer. — Indeed, 2018

Demand for workers with artificial intelligence (AI) skills has rapidly increased in the past 18 months, according to a new report from job search site Indeed. However, job seeker interest in these roles has leveled off, suggesting that competition for tech talent in this area is going to heat up quickly.

While many fear that AI will soon replace jobs, at this phase in the technology's development, it is still creating positions, as companies need highly-skilled workers to develop and maintain a wide range of applications. Employer demand for AI-related roles has more than doubled over the past three years, the report found, and the number of AI-­related job postings as a share of all job postings is up 119%.

Meanwhile, job seeker interest is much higher than it was three years ago, but hit a plateau in 2017, Indeed found.

"Indeed data shows there is growing need by employers for AI talent, especially for the roles of data scientist and machine learning engineer," Indeed economist and report author Daniel Culbertson told TechRepublic. "As AI development and adoption continues to rise across industries, it is likely there will be more competition for this talent."

The pace of AI job posting growth sped up over the past year alone: Year-over-year growth in the volume of AI-related job postings measured nearly 32% from January 2017 to January 2018, compared to just 20% for the same time periods in 2016 and 2017, the report found. The increase was largely driven by a growing volume of postings for machine learning engineers and computer vision engineers.

Amazon, Booz Allen Hamilton, KPMG, Microsoft, and Apple topped the list of companies with the highest share of AI job postings on Indeed in the US, the report found.

In terms of in-demand AI jobs, data scientist tops the list, according to Indeed. "AI is most effective when its is fueled by large sets of quality data," Culbertson said. "Having data scientists who can analyze and interpret data can help companies better understand and leverage key insights from the data to achieve their business goals more efficiently and effectively."

Here are the top 10 most in-demand AI jobs right now.

1. Data scientist

2. Software engineer

3. Machine learning engineer

4. Software architect

5. Data analyst

6. Data warehouse engineer

7. Full stack developer

8. Research scientist

9. Front end developer

10. Product manager

