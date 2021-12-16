Develop programming skills while having lots of fun mastering Raspberry Pi and Arduino

There's no reason you can't have fun while acquiring skills that could lead to an exciting new career in the tech industry, and that's exactly what this bundle of self-paced courses delivers.

Image: urbancow, Rene Mansi / Getty Images

Have you been wanting to try Raspberry Pi or Arduino but are intimidated by the learning curve, or actually tried to get started but got stuck? Then The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle has everything you need, and it's on sale right now for only $39.99.

"Raspberry Pi for Beginners: Complete Course" and "Arduino for Beginners: Complete Course" are hands-on courses that will start you from zero. Students enjoyed both of these, rating them 4.7 out of five stars. Then you'll be able to move forward with "Arduino OOP (Object-Oriented Programming)."

However, the follow-up courses mostly require you to know at least a little coding. But this bundle also provides coding classes that can start you down a whole new tech career path, as well as give you the foundation to continue with Raspberry Pi and Arduino.

For instance, you'll learn the most popular and easiest-to-learn a programming language in "Practical Python: Learn Python 3 Basics Step-by-Step." Python programmers are very well-paid, and these skills are extremely suited for self-employment. If you've dreamed of being your own boss, these skills and a great website will help you get there.

Even "Practical C++: Learn C++ Basics Step-by-Step" stays away from complicated theories and just teaches you how to write clear C++ code from the beginning. The "Practical Linux Command Line: The Basics You Really Need" course will give you a strong foundation in just hours, and it's used in everything tech-related: system administration, web and software development, robotics, machine learning, data science and more.

Once you've reached the intermediate level, "Raspberry Pi & Arduino: The Next Level" will take you to advanced skills. And if you're interested in robotics, then you definitely want to dive into "ROS2 for Beginners" and "Learn ROS2 as a ROS1 Developer & Migrate Your ROS Projects" to learn how to build powerful robot applications.

These courses are taught by Edouard Renard, an entrepreneur and software engineer who helped found a robotics startup that used Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ROS and Ubuntu to build an entire robotic arm from scratch. He creates his lessons to save you time and help you progress faster.

Don't pass up this chance to quickly learn how to code while mastering Raspberry Pi and Arduino, get The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle today while it's only $39.99 (normally $1,800).

Prices subject to change.