Dive into Python and AI with this online training bundle

Whether you're a Python beginner or want to learn how to use the programming language with AI and data analytics, check out these training courses.

Getty Images/iStockphoto - mirsad sarajlic

If you're an aspiring or even established developer, choosing which programming language to learn next can be a daunting task. There are so many programming languages to choose from, and each one tends to be suited for a specific subspecialty of tech.

But if you haven't already learned Python, you can call off the search. This incredibly powerful and popular programming language is used to build everything from apps to the latest artificial intelligence (AI) software and technologies. The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle will teach you everything you need to know for just $39.99—over 95% off its usual price for a limited time.

The easy-to-follow nine courses total 38 hours of content. Python for Beginners covers all the basics. You'll also learn how to use Python to master a wide range of AI tools and platforms, gain valuable insights about large-scale data sets, and create AI apps, websites, image processors, and more.

The training courses walk you through emerging technologies used in machine learning environments, advanced neural networks, programming tricks, and more. And, you'll even learn how to use the R programming language to apply a variety of powerful data visualization techniques to multiple projects at once.

Add Python and AI training to your programming and development tool kit with the Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle while it's available for over 95% off at just $39.99.