Employees consider WFH an expectation, not a benefit

Remote work and working from home styles are proven to be better for workers' health and productivity. Companies need to jump on board.

Remote work flexibility has become the new norm for global businesses, resulting in many employees leaving jobs if flexible options aren't offered. Companies that ban remote work only hurt themselves, since the benefits outweigh the disadvantages, Airtasker's Visualizing WFH report found.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 employees, more than half of which work remotely, to determine productivity levels inside and outside of the office space. Compared to commuting office employees, remote employees saved nearly $100 on fuel per week, and more than $4,500 per year.

Employee tenure is significantly impacted by commute times, the report found, with long commutes resulting in one in four people quitting their jobs.

Another major difference between office and remote work included productivity levels, the report added. Remote employees, on average, worked 1.4 more days every month, and 16.8 more days every year than office workers. In those days, remote workers proved to be more productive.

While office workers said they spent an average of 37 minutes every workday not working, outside of lunch and regular standard breaks, remote employees only lost 27 minutes total to distractions.

The secrets to better productivity actually overlap with the practices managers attempt to enforce; the difference is, the practices are set by remote workers themselves, rather than a supervisor, the report said.

Remote workers said their top strategies for productivity included taking breaks (37%), having set working hours (33%), keeping a to-do list (30%), working in the same location every day (25%), and waking up early (23%).

A big complaint from in-office workers was that they were distracted by their boss. Some 22% of office employees said their boss distracts them from completing work, with 70% claiming the supervisor is too talkative—an issue avoided by working from home.

