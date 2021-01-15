Fitness tech at CES 2021 has smart yoga mats for relaxing and a sports wall for punching

Companies use AI to recreate the gym environment at home and provide coaching tips for at-home workouts.

Image: YogiFi

Fitness tech at CES 2021 reflected the reality we are all living in: Staying at home and looking for ways to keep fit. In addition to smart watches and earbuds, companies offered virtual trainers and even a fitness wall that will measure how hard users hit it. The wall from Ark Sports also comes with software that personal trainers can use to build individual and group workouts.

That fitness device requires a dedicated fitness room (it's almost 40 feet long and 5 feet tall) but the smart yoga mat from YogiFi and brain-training system Reflexion will work for apartment dwellers.

All these options represent the size of the online fitness market, which is predicted to cross $30 billion by 2026, according to Global Market Insights. Here's a look at the most interesting fitness tech from CES 2021.

Image: Amazfit

Amazfit smart wearables and devices

If Apple's smart watch is not your style, Amazfit released a whole new collection of devices that might work for you. The company has new earbuds, a smart scale, and a foldable treadmill with all the features you need to make your workout a fun task on your daily schedule. The watches start at $69.99 and go up to $329.99. Here are the new products released at CES 2021:

Amazfit GTR 2e: This watch has a more traditional shape and provinces all-around health and fitness tracking.

Amazfit GTS 2e: This watch looks more like an Apple product with a bezel-less design and an always-on AMOLED display.



Amazfit Bip U Series: This watch has a 1.43-inch color screen and you can talk to Alexa on the Pro version to ask questions and set alarms and timers.



Amazfit Neo: This watch has a four-sided screen, four physical buttons, and a retro design.



Amazfit ZenBuds: These noise-blocking earbuds can be worn at night to track your sleep patterns.



Amazfit PowerBuds: These water-resistant earbuds will monitor your heart rate during exercise and can deliver 24-hours of music.



Amazfit AirRun: This extra wide running belt has surround sound with customized JBL speakers.



Amazfit Smart Scale: You can measure the impact of your workouts with this scale that tracks 16 body health metrics;t it has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.



Amazfit X: This fitness band has an extra wide AMOLED high-definition 3D curved screen and offers heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring.



SEE: CES 2021: The big trends for business (ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature)

YogiFi Series-1 (Pro)

This smart yoga mat brings a yoga coach to you, no mask required. The technology embedded into the mat tracks poses without the use of a camera, provides feedback, and tracks breathing patterns through an associated wrist wearable. The platform also recommends personalized wellness programs based on a person's history, current limitations, and future goals. There are also aroma therapeutic dispensers embedded inside the mat. Pressure sensors respond to touch with visual and vibrational feedback. The mat is $399 and includes access to training programs.

Image: TechRepublic

Ark Sports wall

If you're bored with YouTube workouts, this interactive wall could be a good alternative if you're not ready to go back to the gym yet. The wall is almost 40 feet (12 meters) long and 5 feet tall (1.5 meters) designed for contact sports, including squash and football. The wall detects up to 1,200 simultaneous contact points and comes with 25 games, exercises, training programs, and team challenges. Trainers can use related software to build workouts. The wall stores each user's workout to encourage progress over time. The product is an Innovation honoree in the Fitness and Sports and Health and Wellness at CES 2021.

Uniigym Virtual Environment

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days including the gym. Uniigym is using AI to create a virtual gym environment complete with workout routines, coaching, lights, and music. The algorithm tracks the movement of the person exercising and compares the movements to those of a trainer. The idea is to provide customized feedback based on how well the person is completing the exercises. The service can be used with smart TVs, laptops, and smartphones.

According to the company, this makes creating content eight to 10 times faster than using traditional video editors. The Uniigym apps use AI to generate sound and lighting effects to go with workout sessions from dance to cardio to Tai chi.

Image: Reflexion

Reflexion neuro-fitness

This company wants to help customers "train the brain to work faster and smarter in competition." The cloud-based system has a 55-inch touchscreen light board that comes with a series of exercise drills and analytics to track and strengthen brain fitness. The system measures peripheral vision, decision making, reaction time, and hand-eye coordination. According to the company, the platform is being used by college athletic departments and researchers at the US Air Force Academy, Penn State, and Duke.

Bosch Sensortec

This self-learning artificial intelligence sensor works with wearable fitness trackers.The sensor can measure activity that is repetitive, cyclical patterns, the company says. The device uses edge AI which means that all the computations are done on the watch itself with no cloud connection or tethered smartphone required. The product could add advanced features to existing devices without the purchase of a new device.

Image: Bioheart

Bioheart monitor

This heart monitor continuously tracks heart health, respiration, physical activity, and calorie burn. The device provides continuous three-channel recording of ECG data while most consumer devices use only one channel. The monitor fits on a band which fits around the user's chest and connects to an app on your phone. It can be worn for 48 hours without requiring a charge. Bioheart is available for pre-order for $149.

Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0

The new design for a heart rate monitor goes on your arm and uses optical sensors to read beats per minute. It is an update to an earlier design from 2014. The monitor uses ANT+ and Bluetooth to connect with sports watches, smartphones, and smart watches. The device will be available in the spring starting at $79.99.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see