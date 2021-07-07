Get a hefty discount on a Galaxy S20 5G and other devices via Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program

The rebranded pre-owned program now offers some of Samsung's newest phones at discounts up to 75% off the price of a new device.

Image: Samsung

Samsung's pre-owned device program has been rebranded as Samsung Certified Re-Newed, and has also added some of the newest Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S20 5G.

The discounts Samsung offers on its devices, which come unlocked and with a one-year warranty, are substantial. Depending on the device and the features of a particular device, some models reach discounts of up to 75%, as is the case with a 128GB Galaxy S20 5G ($250 with a trade-in; $650 without).

Samsung describes the devices in its Certified Re-Newed program as "like new," and said the devices go through more than 100 quality checks in Samsung facilities and have worn parts and batteries replaced with OEM Samsung components.

Samsung also markets its Certified Re-Newed devices as eco-friendly because they avoid creating unnecessary waste. If being eco-conscious is part of your smartphone buying strategy this is worth a look: They're being sold at a considerable discount while being some of the newest models available.

Businesses that use Samsung devices will find these deals, along with the associated Samsung Certified Re-Newed for Business offers, worth a look, too. Free shipping, volume discounts and 35% off of Samsung's AppStack business software are all available.

To put Samsung's Certified Re-Newed discounts in perspective it's a good idea to take a look at what other manufacturers, like Apple, are offering for its refurbished devices.

The iPhone 11 series, the comparable model to Samsung's Galaxy S20 devices, is available refurbished, but the price is considerably higher, with a 512GB iPhone 11 Pro only discounted by $180 to $1,019. Samsung's S20 discount on 128GB devices can't be directly compared to Apple's iPhone 11 because Apple's devices don't offer 128GB storage options.

Image: Apple

Apple's refurbished program is also slightly undercut by its new devices. The iPhone 11, the only member of the family still offered new, starts at $599, and while it's not a "pro" device, it's still cheaper than a refurbished 11 Pro. A brand new iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB of storage costs $999; again, it's not possible to compare to an identical 11 Pro model, as 128GB of storage isn't available in that model. The starting refurbished iPhone 11 Pro, which has 64GB of storage, costs $759. It's also important to note that the iPhone 11 series doesn't have 5G, making it a bit harder to swallow Apple's refurb prices.

Carriers, like AT&T, also offer pre-owned devices but don't have any Samsung phones available--just iPhones in the 11 and XR series.

