Google Pixel 4 features that business users will need

Here's what business users can expect from Google's latest smartphone that will be officially announced on October 15.

As the world anxiously awaits Google officially unveiling their new slate of products, none are more anticipated than the Pixel 4. There have been dozens of leaks about the smartphones this year so we already have a fairly clear idea of what to expect for both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL.

These are the features that business users will need to know about once they get the latest Pixel.

New and improved Google Assistant

Earlier this month, 9to5Google got the advance scoop on one of Pixel's most enticing features: a new and greatly improved Google Assistant.

They said Google was making a point to highlight the "multitasking potential of just being able to ask your phone to complete actions." An example of this that was shown to them involved a person who is getting on a flight. When the person gets a text asking for an estimated time of arrival, you can ask Google Assistant to automatically pull up your itinerary and it can figure out which text chain to put it in all on its own.

The key is Google Assistant's ability to not only control other apps but move back and forth between them just through voice commands.

Project Soli

In July, Google said in a blog post that they have been hard at work on a motion-sensing radar called Soli.

"We've developed a miniature version located at the top of Pixel 4 that senses small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with the advanced hardware sensor, so it can recognize gestures and detect when you're nearby," according to the blog post, which published in July.

With Soli, Pixel 4 users will be able to use only hand gestures to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls.

You will also be able to unlock you phone using your face, all with the help of Soli. Google said their face unlock system is more advanced than the others because it will open your phone as you pick it up. No need for funny faces or pulling the phone closer or holding it farther from your face.

Face unlock also will work no matter what position the phone is in. You will even be able to use your face to make secure payments and authenticate other apps.

The camera

Google's smartphones are well known for their top-of-the-line camera quality and Pixel continues to up the ante.

The new 12MP Dual-Pixel and 16MP telephoto camera lens will allow users to take even crisper shots than before.

The greatly improved Night Sight will allow users to take better photos at night and will even give you the opportunity to get some shots of the night sky. In photos shared with 9to5Google two weeks ago, you can see the extremely high resolution of the shots and clear night sky photos.

According to a Verge report in September, the cameras will have a main rear camera that "will be getting a slightly faster aperture, moving to f/1.73 on the Pixel 4 from f/1.8 on the Pixel 3." They managed to get their hands on a set of Pixel 4 phones in Vietnam and noticed that the phone will shoot in 16:9 by default despite the sensor remaining 4:3.

Better specs and capabilities

Google has released a detailed list of the hardware updates that users will find in Pixel 4 smartphones. These include a 3,700mAh battery, a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Smooth Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage space, stereo speakers and the Titan M Security Module.

But one of the biggest surprises was that Google was replacing the Visual Core with a Pixel Neural Core, meaning this kind of chip uses neural network techniques to process images.

The smartphone will also be able to tell if you were in a car crash using its accelerometer and microphone, according to CNET.

