Graduation Gift Guide: Cool gifts for college and high school grads

Find the top tech gifts, gadgets and gear for graduates, whether they're finishing up high school or heading to their first job.

The tough part is done. We've found the best gifts for the high school and college graduates in your life so you don't have to do the shopping.

Here's a roundup of the coolest gift ideas in a range of prices, to suit everyone from your favorite gamer ready to relax this summer, to the outdoorsy type who wants to hike around the world, the tech-focused student who is continuing their studies, or the business minded grad headed to their first serious job.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Totallee UV phone sanitizer Image: Totallee The Totallee UV phone sanitizer disinfects your phone with the push of a button. It uses dual ultraviolet lights to kill germs and bacteria on your cell phone, keys, wallet, AirPods and more. It also doubles as a fast wireless charger. It's been sold out during the pandemic, but it's back in stock and until June 13, 2020, TechRepublic readers can get 15% off with the code SANITIZE. $119 at Totallee

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Image: ASUS The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is the newest addition to the ASUS Chromebook family. It's certified by Intel's Project Athena specification for thin and light laptops and it's equipped with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB RAM/512GB M.2 SSD, and lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It also has a versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge that allows you to easily convert it to a tent/tablet mode that matches your needs at work or at home, with a touch screen that's compatible with any USI stylus. $799 at Amazon

Pelican Dayventure Tumbler Image: Pelican Pelican has a new lineup of rugged tumblers that are designed for the outdoors. Or the indoors. They come in three sizes—10-, 16- and 22-ounce—and come in five cool colors. They fit in 99% of all car cup holders and have 18/8 pro grade stainless steel walls inside and a powder finish exterior. There's a built-in loop to attach to any backpack. $30 at Pelican

ARRIS SURFboard mAX router Image: ARRIS For the grad who lives in a house with a lot of devices streaming at the same time, the ARRIS SURFboard mAX router will help reduce lag with lightning fast buffering speeds. $299 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headphones Image: HyperX For your favorite gamer grad, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 offer 7.1 virtual surround sound to provide a more immersive in-game audio experience. These headphones are equipped with 40mm directional drivers and are lightweight at just under 245 grams, and utilize adjustable steel sliders, intuitive volume control on the headset earcup, and a swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone. $79 at Amazon

Kate Spade Apple MacBook Air laptop sleeve Image: Best Buy This Kate Spade slim sleeve fits the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air and will protect it against scratches and scuffs. It's perfect for slipping a laptop into a tote bag on the go. $59 at Best Buy

Bose SoundLink portable Bluetooth speaker Image: Best Buy This portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose is durable and waterproof and ready for anyone on the go. Like a college grad. It provides up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge. $300 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones Image: Jabra For grads whose studying is not over yet, these headband style headphones offer the complete package – all-day battery life for calls and music, 36 hours of active noise cancellation that adapts to any environment and integrated voice assistants to them stay on task. The Elite 85h comes in four colors (Black, Titanium Black, Navy and Gold Beige) and wirelessly connects to their devices. $249 at Amazon

Roku Premiere 4K streaming media player Image: Best Buy Roku is designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs for the ultimate in streaming. It supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high bandwidth streaming. $30 at Best Buy