Help! How to reinstall Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10?

TechRepublic member Nelvah removed Internet Explorer 11 from their computer, and now would like to add it back, but has run into issues, so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance.

TechRepublic member Nelvah states, "So IE 11 was not functioning on this computer so I ran the suggested command: FORFILES /P %WINDIR%\servicing\Packages /M Microsoft-Windows-InternetExplorer-*11.*.mum /c "cmd /c echo Uninstalling package @fname && start /w pkgmgr /up:@fname /quiet /norestart Does anyone know a way to now install IE 11 again? I've went to Microsoft's website and attempted install and it says it completes and requires a restart. After it restarts it's not there nor can I enable it through the windows features. Please let me know."

