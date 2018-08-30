Help! How to reinstall Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can help your fellow member with their questions?
TechRepublic member Nelvah removed Internet Explorer 11 from their computer, and now would like to add it back, but has run into issues, so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance.
TechRepublic member Nelvah states, "So IE 11 was not functioning on this computer so I ran the suggested command:
FORFILES /P %WINDIR%\servicing\Packages /M Microsoft-Windows-InternetExplorer-*11.*.mum /c "cmd /c echo Uninstalling package @fname && start /w pkgmgr /up:@fname /quiet /norestart
Does anyone know a way to now install IE 11 again? I've went to Microsoft's website and attempted install and it says it completes and requires a restart. After it restarts it's not there nor can I enable it through the windows features.
Please let me know."
