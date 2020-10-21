Finding the perfect gifts can be a challenge, so let us help you. These holiday gift ideas--which include Android devices, STEM kits, geeky t-shirts, and splurges--will make your shopping much easier.
Shopping for the holidays can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. With so many options available online, it's easier than ever to find what you're looking for and get everyone marked off your list. Consider the gift guides and shopping tips listed below to help make your 2020 holiday season the smoothest one yet. This article will be updated as more holiday gift guides are available.
TechRepublic's holiday gift guides for 2020
Holiday gift guide for coworkers
Check out these holiday gifts even the pickiest coworker will enjoy.
T-shirt gift ideas for techies
A funny shirt is an ideal holiday present for the person who is impossible to buy for or already has everything they want.
Holiday techie/STEM gifts for kids and teens
The fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are fundamental to a wide range of education avenues. Here are 8 of the top STEM gifts for kids to promote hands-on learning opportunities.
Holiday tech splurge gift ideas
From ebikes and work pods to designer AirPods cases and portable drive-in movie theaters, these tech items are worth the splurge.
Best tech gifts for coworkers in 2020
Best mobility gifts in 2020
If you're at a loss for what to buy your on-the-go friend or loved one, start with this handy list and let your imagination be inspired.
Great holiday tech gifts for under $100
Here's a look at some of the best tech-related gifts available now for less than $100, often the budget for close coworkers and good friends.
Best laptops to give as holiday gifts this season
With options from Apple, Dell, Acer, and more, you'll find the best laptop to fit your gift-giving needs.
Great tech gifts for traveler safety and comfort
Some people may limit how much they're traveling now, but lockdown has likely sent many jonesing for plane, train or automobile travel, so take the occasion to gift items for an anticipated venture.
Holiday tech gifts for under $25
Not everything in today's tech has to cost a fortune, and there are plenty of great tech-related gifts for those on a budget, or for those who find their holiday list expanding.
Best holiday gifts for Apple fans in 2020
If you're shopping for just the right gift for the Apple lover in your life, search no further. Here are curated gifts for Apple fans in all price ranges.
8 gifts for space lovers and amateur astronomers including telescopes, augmented reality lunar experiences, and more
From a portable telescope and celestial charts to ballpoint pens designed for zero gravity, here are eight stellar gifts for space lovers and amateur astronomers.
8 outdoor gift ideas for adventurers and glampers alike
Tiki torch-inspired Bluetooth speakers, portable solar panels, and a 21st-century firepit top our list of cool gifts for outdoor enthusiasts and adventures.
Best holiday gifts for open source enthusiasts
From Linux laptops and desktops to open source-themed face masks and stickers, this 2020 open source gift guide can help you find the perfect gift for your loved one or co-worker.
Best Android gifts in 2020
If you're looking for a unique or exciting Android present this holiday season, look no further than this gift guide, which includes stocking stuffers and bigger ticket tech gadgets.
Home office tech gift ideas
Many office workers have been forced to work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, making home office products a necessity. When you're shopping for someone who is WFH, check out these products.
Video conferencing equipment
- The 6 best microphones to help you sound better in your next video meeting
- 6 best cameras for video conferencing
- 8 tech upgrades to improve your video conference setup and stop looking like a zombie
Home office furniture
- 7 best office desks for working from home
- Top 6 standing desks for a home office
- The 7 best lap desks for work and play
- The 6 best desk chairs for your home office setup
- Furniture for the home or the office with unexpected USB ports
- Desk exercise equipment to transform the workday into a workout
More home office gadgets and supplies
- Best webcam stands for online learning, remote work, and more
- 6 essential tools for Mac users working from home
- The top wireless mechanical keyboards for a more tactile typing experience
How to shop safely
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways we live, work, and shop. As you're shopping for your gifts this holiday season, here are helpful tips to keep in mind to stay safe.
- Security tips for online shoppers: Shopping for gifts online is a convenient and socially distanced way to get what you need for your loved ones. For tips on how to shop safely online, read: Top 5 tips for safely shopping online and 8 tips for avoiding phishing, malware, scams, and hacks while holiday shopping online.
- Wear a mask when shopping in stores: If you must venture out to do your shopping, wearing a mask helps ensure your safety as well as those around you. If you need to update your mask, or just want to give one as a gift, consider one from these lists: The top face masks business pros can buy online, 7 face masks that contribute to charity, or 12 geeky face masks for gamers, techies, and more.
