Finding the perfect gifts can be a challenge, so let us help you. These holiday gift ideas--which include Android devices, STEM kits, geeky t-shirts, and splurges--will make your shopping much easier.

Shopping for the holidays can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. With so many options available online, it's easier than ever to find what you're looking for and get everyone marked off your list. Consider the gift guides and shopping tips listed below to help make your 2020 holiday season the smoothest one yet. This article will be updated as more holiday gift guides are available.

TechRepublic's holiday gift guides for 2020

Holiday gift guide for coworkers

Check out these holiday gifts even the pickiest coworker will enjoy.



T-shirt gift ideas for techies

A funny shirt is an ideal holiday present for the person who is impossible to buy for or already has everything they want.

Holiday techie/STEM gifts for kids and teens

The fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are fundamental to a wide range of education avenues. Here are 8 of the top STEM gifts for kids to promote hands-on learning opportunities.



Holiday tech splurge gift ideas

From ebikes and work pods to designer AirPods cases and portable drive-in movie theaters, these tech items are worth the splurge.

Best tech gifts for coworkers in 2020

Best mobility gifts in 2020

If you're at a loss for what to buy your on-the-go friend or loved one, start with this handy list and let your imagination be inspired.

Great holiday tech gifts for under $100

Here's a look at some of the best tech-related gifts available now for less than $100, often the budget for close coworkers and good friends.

Best laptops to give as holiday gifts this season

With options from Apple, Dell, Acer, and more, you'll find the best laptop to fit your gift-giving needs.

Great tech gifts for traveler safety and comfort

Some people may limit how much they're traveling now, but lockdown has likely sent many jonesing for plane, train or automobile travel, so take the occasion to gift items for an anticipated venture.

Holiday tech gifts for under $25

Not everything in today's tech has to cost a fortune, and there are plenty of great tech-related gifts for those on a budget, or for those who find their holiday list expanding.

Best holiday gifts for Apple fans in 2020

If you're shopping for just the right gift for the Apple lover in your life, search no further. Here are curated gifts for Apple fans in all price ranges.

8 gifts for space lovers and amateur astronomers including telescopes, augmented reality lunar experiences, and more

From a portable telescope and celestial charts to ballpoint pens designed for zero gravity, here are eight stellar gifts for space lovers and amateur astronomers.

8 outdoor gift ideas for adventurers and glampers alike

Tiki torch-inspired Bluetooth speakers, portable solar panels, and a 21st-century firepit top our list of cool gifts for outdoor enthusiasts and adventures.

Best holiday gifts for open source enthusiasts

From Linux laptops and desktops to open source-themed face masks and stickers, this 2020 open source gift guide can help you find the perfect gift for your loved one or co-worker.

Best Android gifts in 2020

If you're looking for a unique or exciting Android present this holiday season, look no further than this gift guide, which includes stocking stuffers and bigger ticket tech gadgets.

Home office tech gift ideas

Many office workers have been forced to work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, making home office products a necessity. When you're shopping for someone who is WFH, check out these products.

Video conferencing equipment

Home office furniture

More home office gadgets and supplies

How to shop safely

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways we live, work, and shop. As you're shopping for your gifts this holiday season, here are helpful tips to keep in mind to stay safe.

