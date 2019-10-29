How to download files through Safari in iOS 13 and iPadOS

Learn how to download files directly through Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you probably use Safari as the default browser on your device. Over the years, Apple has enhanced Safari with a variety of new features and options. Now with iOS 13 and iPadOS, Safari has a new trick up its sleeve: A Download Manager. You can download online files directly through the browser. You can see a list of your downloaded files to view, delete, and manage them. You can also access your downloaded files through the Files app on your iPhone and iPad. Let's check this out.

SEE: Apple iPadOS: A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

First, make sure you're running the latest versions of iOS or iPadOS on your device. On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings and tap General. In the General section, tap Software Updates. You'll either be told that your software is up to date, or the latest update will appear for download and installation (Figure A).

Figure A

Open Safari on your device. Surf to a webpage where you can download a file. One option is the IRS website where you can download different tax documents and forms as PDFs. Press down on the link for a file you wish to download. From the popup menu, tap the command to Download Linked File. Wait for the file to download. In the upper right corner, tap the Download button (the one with the arrow in the circle) to see an entry for your downloaded file (Figure B).

Figure B

Tap the file to view it. Tap the Share icon to copy, print, email, or text the file (Figure C).

Figure C

By default, downloaded files are saved to a Downloads folders in iCloud Drive, but you can change the location. Open Settings and go to the entry for Safari. Tap on the setting for Downloads. You can now switch the location to the Downloads folders on your iPhone or iPad, or tap the command for Other to change it to a different location in iCloud or on your device. Tap Done (Figure D).

Figure D

Open the Files app. Browse to the location and folder you've set for your Safari downloads. Tap the downloaded file to view it. Press down on the file to run a command on it, such as Copy, Duplicate, Move, or Delete (Figure E).

Figure E

