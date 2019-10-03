How to get a developer job: The best programming languages to learn in 2019

These are the best programming languages to learn to land a great developer job and to earn more money. Also, find out developers' favorite tools, free resources for coders, GitHub guides, and more.

Image: iStockphoto/comzeal

While not every programmer may follow the oft-repeated advice to learn at least one new programming language each year, most developers will continue to build their skills throughout their career. Many programmers find their job requires them to periodically brush up on new programming languages and their dialects, software frameworks, and tools. Knowing what to learn and when can be difficult, particularly when new software frameworks and tools are created every day.

For an existing programmer, the trigger for learning a new language might be a particular problem that needs solving, the requirement to take over someone else's code, or just curiosity about a new programming language generating buzz. For beginner programmers, the priorities will be subtly different, with the steepness of the learning curve having a notable effect on whether they stick with a programming language.

Renowned programmer John Carmack, cofounder of id Software and CTO of Oculus VR, says there's no problem starting with a higher-level programming language that abstracts away much of the complexity of how computers work, but advises learners delve into the workings of that language. "You should try and 'find the excitement' in even the most simple data processing tasks. There are layers and layers of things going on in just compiling and running the simplest program that are worth investigating," according to an early blog post.

Cofounder of Stack Overflow Joel Spolsky goes further and recommends programmers learn a lower-level language, such as C. "Coding in C gives programmers a better idea of what the computer is actually doing, in that it is a low-level language whose instructions more closely resemble those being executed by the computer's CPU than those of a high-level language," he told TechRepublic.

"A lot of programmers these days will end up learning a higher level language—such as Python, Ruby, or Java—and then not even really have a good grasp on anything that is causing that code in the language to execute and therefore not appreciating why things are slow or weird.

"The idea is to have a really good comprehension of what happens at the level of abstraction below the level where you work, of what the CPU is actually doing."

Of course, knowing which programming language is best suited to help you as a developer requires you to understand what each language is capable of and why they are typically used.

The following resources will give you an overview of how different programming languages are used, their strengths and weaknesses, and which programming languages are the most popular and why. Use them to teach yourself about the programming languages available and, more importantly for new learners, use coding to do something you enjoy.

As the other Stack Overflow cofounder Jeff Atwood wrote: "I didn't become a programmer because someone told me learning to code was important; I became a programmer because I wanted to change the rules of the video games I was playing, and learning to code was the only way to do that. Along the way, I too fell in love." — Nick Heath

SEE: Python is eating the world: How one developer's side project became the hottest programming language on the planet (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic)

What are the best and worst programming languages to learn?

The top programming languages of 2019: Python is number one, say engineers

The most popular languages according to the world's largest organization for engineering and applied science.

The rising programming languages that JavaScript developers are learning in 2019

A new analysis of Stack Overflow data sheds light on which emerging languages web developers are focusing on.

Julia vs Python: This is why the fledgling programming language is winning new fans

Python was named as the number one language that developers would be using if they weren't using Julia in a new survey.

10 most popular programming languages: Rise of TypeScript

The popularity of JavaScript has led TypeScript to become a more popular coding language, according to RedMonk.

The 10 most in-demand programming languages for developers at top companies

For experienced programmers wanting to keep skills up-to-date, or new programmers in the field, here are the best programming languages to learn, according to Coding Dojo.

10 programming languages developers used most in the past year

For developers looking to stay up to date on the most relevant programming languages, here are the most relevant programming languages to learn.

Top 5 programming languages experienced software engineers use

These programming languages are among the most in-demand tech skills this year, according to Hired.

R vs. Python: Which is a better programming language for data science?

The Python vs. R debate rages on in the data scientist community. Here's how the two coding languages match up.

Top programming languages IoT developers should learn

IoT development is rapidly expanding, but concerns around security and connectivity remain, according to an Eclipse Foundation report.

The most loved and most disliked programming languages revealed in Stack Overflow survey

The annual Stack Overflow survey is one of the most comprehensive snapshots of how programmers work.

Three reasons you might enjoy the Go programming language and three reasons you might not

The results of the 2018 Go User Survey has shed light on the pros and cons of Go.

The worst programming languages to learn in 2019

Codementor lists the struggling languages that may not be worth your time.



Which programming jobs pay the highest salaries?

Developer pay: Here's how salaries rise with experience across programming languages

An analysis of the Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2019 shows patterns in how programmer pay grows over time.

Programming languages: Developers reveal most loved, most loathed, what pays best

This ZDNet article covers the most-loved programming languages and what developers can expect to earn by knowing them.

The best programming languages to learn in 2019: Top coding skills that pay you the most

These are the languages that are in the highest demand and offer the highest salaries.

Python developer, data scientist or DevOps: Which tech jobs pay best?

The best-paid tech jobs, and the best cities to live in while doing them, are outlined in a new report. Read this ZDNet article for the details.

This programming language is earning US developers $100,000 a year

The healthy pay packets being reported are just the latest of many indicators that Java developers are well rewarded.

The programming languages and skills that pay the best in 2019

The 10 programming languages associated with the highest-paying jobs all earned developers an average salary above $100,000.

How can I launch a developer career?

Is a developer career right for you? 10 questions to ask yourself

Developers need to be problem solvers who excel at teamwork and continuous learning.

How to become a developer: A cheat sheet

If you are interested in pursuing a career in development and don't know where to start, here's your go-to guide for salaries, skills, and the best programming languages to learn. (Download the free PDF version: How to build a successful developer career.)

How to become an iOS developer: A cheat sheet

If you are interested in pursuing a career in mobile development and don't know where to start, here's your go-to guide for salaries, skills, and the best programming languages to learn. (Download the free PDF version: Getting started with iOS development (free PDF).)



How to become a DevOps engineer: A cheat sheet

If you are interested in pursuing a career in DevOps and don't know where to start, here's your go-to guide for salaries, skills, and interview questions. (Download the free PDF version: How to build a successful career as a DevOps engineer.)

How to become an Alexa developer: A cheat sheet

Alexa has evolved beyond the Amazon Echo into one of the hottest new platforms in tech. Learn how developers and businesses can leverage the technology. (Download the free PDF version: Getting started with Alexa development (free PDF).)

What schools, books, courses, and online resources are available for developers?

These are the colleges that produce the best developers

Some of the highest-performing students don't necessarily end up at top-ranked universities, according to a HackerRank report.

The Pragmatic Programmer: Classic developer handbook is retooled for the 21st century

The authors of The Pragmatic Programmer 20th Anniversary Edition on how software development has changed and the essential skills for a modern dev.

Learn Python: Online training courses for beginning developers and coding experts

TechRepublic has partnered with top training providers to offer online courses, bootcamps, and master classes for Python, one of the most in-demand programming languages.

Need help understanding DevOps? Emily Freeman's new book has the answers

It's easy to get confused about what DevOps means, and how to do it successfully. A new book by Microsoft's Emily Freeman offers practical advice.

A beginner's guide to Python: Books, tutorials, videos, use cases, and developers' favorite tools

The Python programming language is red hot. Learn about Python's origins, how Microsoft and Netflix use the programming language, and resources for developers and hiring managers.

Getting started with Kotlin: A resource guide (free PDF)

Last year, Google named Kotlin an official language of Android, and it has since seen a meteoric rise in popularity . This comprehensive list of books, courses, tutorials, videos, and websites will give you a head start in learning this fast-growing language.

Rust: What it is, why you should learn it, and how you can master it (free PDF)

The Rust programming language is growing in popularity, delivering the performance of C and C++ but with less chance of running into problems. This ebook offers a look at the pros and cons of Rust and how it's being used, along with a comprehensive list of resources that will help you get started or further enhance your Rust programming skills.

Getting started with Julia: A list of resources (free PDF)

If you're getting ready to jump on the Julia bandwagon—or if you already have—check out this list of books, courses, tutorials, videos, tools, and websites. It covers beginner topics as well as more advanced concepts to help you enhance your Julia programming skills.

Getting started with Python: A list of free resources (free PDF)

If you've decided it's time to master Python, this list will help you zero in on the best books, videos, websites, and courses, all for free.

Learning programming languages for free: GitHub's best guides for Java developers

The 10 highest-ranked, English-language repositories on GitHub designed to help those learning Java.

Photos: 20 best resources for learning how to code

Developers don't necessarily need a four-year degree to get into coding. Here are 20 tools to help you learn, exercise, and polish your coding skills.

The truth about MooCs and bootcamps: Their biggest benefit isn't creating more coders (cover story free PDF)

The world needs more software programmers and MooCs and coding bootcamps promise to deliver the needed skills. But as an on-ramp to becoming a developer, they have debatable value.

What interview questions should developers ask and expect?

10 questions full stack developers should expect in a job interview

Full stack developers are in high demand. Here are some tips on how to answer the most common questions and land the right job.

5 questions software engineers should ask in an interview

While interviewers ask the majority of the questions in an interview, candidates are usually given the opportunity to make inquiries as well. Here's what you should ask.

Telephone interview cheat sheet: Software developer

This TechRepublic Premium cheat sheet provides a framework for assessing qualifications for the software developer role. We've provided sample answers, which you can replace with your own information.

Telephone interview cheat sheet: Web developer

Phone interviews can save time and speed up the hiring process. This cheat sheet will make it easy to ask both general and job-specific questions, allowing you to compare candidates for the web developer position in a systematic way.

5 developer interview horror stories

Interviewing for a developer job can be stressful under any circumstances, but especially these.

What are developers' favorite tools?



Programming languages: Java developers reveal their favorite tools

The type of jobs performed by developers who primarily work with Java, as well as the technology these Java devs use to do their job.

Programming languages: JavaScript developers reveal their favorite tools

A new analysis has shed light on the technologies developers are using to help them build web and native apps with JavaScript.

Developers: Use this new tool to solve programming problems on Stack Overflow

A solution called CROKAGE helps developers parse through the 27 million answers on the platform to find the one they need to fix their code.

How can I be a successful developer?

The top 5 most in demand developer skills

As one of the most in-demand jobs in the tech world, developers must remain up to date on their skills. Here's where to start.

Why your first programming language doesn't really matter

When it comes to learning programming, your choices are less important than you might think.

Are developers honestly happy working 60-hour weeks? Why it's bad news whatever your programming language

A new analysis of the Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2019 finds no significant spike in job dissatisfaction when working 60 hours a week.

Top priorities for professional developers: Why devs are always looking to learn new programming languages

The biggest motivators for developers in the workplace are revealed in a new report.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see