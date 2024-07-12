An iPhone might be one of the handiest things you can have in your pocket. It can do just about everything, from making calls and browsing social media to measuring the size of rooms in your house. But an iPhone can’t do everything.

Apple doesn’t typically let you record conversations out of respect for privacy laws and its users. With that said, there are a few ways you can record a phone call if you have to — just make sure you’re doing it legally.

How to record a phone call on your iPhone (the easiest way)

The easiest way to record a call on your iPhone is to use a separate device. If it sounds primitive, you’re right — it is. But where slick third-party apps can fail on occasion, this one works every time.

Here’s how to use another device to record a call on your iPhone:

Find a recording device: Take another smartphone, tablet or device with recording capabilities. Place it close to the iPhone’s speaker to capture the conversation. Experiment with placement: Where you place the device can impact the audio quality of the recording. Adjust the distance from the microphone and angle to find the best position to capture both voices clearly. This will take some experimentation, so be sure to do some test calls before using this technique to find the optimal position for your equipment. Start recording: When you’re ready, start your call and activate speakerphone on your iPhone. When the person you’re calling answers, ask for their consent to be recorded. If they agree, push Record on your recording device. Make sure you follow all applicable call recording laws where you are before you start recording.

Other ways to record a phone call on your iPhone

If using another device to record iPhone calls sounds too cumbersome, I get it. There are other, more streamlined ways to record your calls.

Download a call recording app

The App Store offers a variety of third-party call recording apps, which work by recording the call on their servers and giving you access to the files. A pain point of these apps is they might not be available in all regions — it depends on Apple’s privacy policy in your location. Some of these apps are free and others require a subscription.

Free call recording apps

Free apps offer basic call recording features with limitations like the duration of recorded calls and the number of recordings you can create. Some offer a free trial period for premium features with prompts to upgrade to paid accounts. Some free call recording apps are supported by ads; you might get full functionality with no fees, but you can expect to see ads when using the app.

Paid call recording apps

Paid apps typically offer features like unlimited call recording, cloud storage, advanced organization tools and other capabilities, like transcription services. Some apps offer annual or monthly subscriptions. Others ask you to make a one-time purchase to permanently unlock all the features. Pricing for paid apps range from about $5.99 per month to $29.99 per month.

Use a magnetic call recorder

Magnetic call recorders attach to your iPhone to record calls. They connect directly to the phone’s audio input so you can record conversations without relying on the phone itself.

These devices are pretty simple to use. All you have to do is charge the magnetic call recorder, if necessary, and connect it to your iPhone’s audio port. Some devices may record calls wirelessly, so you won’t need a wired connection. Once you start or receive a call, it’ll capture the conversation automatically.

Magnetic call recorders use internal memory to store audio files. You can access them by connecting the device to your computer.

The beauty of these devices is that they provide high-quality recordings without relying on your iPhone’s operating system or third-party software. The downsides are that they need to be physically connected to the phone, which can make them cumbersome, and they might only work with some iPhone models.

Record calls with Google Voice

Google seems to have a piece of software for every purpose. Google Voice is its VoIP service for making and receiving phone calls over the internet. You can link it to your phone number and use its recording capabilities to record your calls.

Here’s how to do it:

Create a Google Voice account and link it to your phone number. Enable call recording in the Google Voice settings. Press 4 on your phone’s keypad to start recording. Press 4 again to stop.

Google Voice doesn’t include safeguards to ensure compliance with call recording laws, so be aware of and comply with local privacy laws when using this software.

Use Mac or PC software

Another way to record iPhone calls is to use recording software on your desktop or laptop.

There are a variety of applications available that let you connect your iPhone via USB and capture phone calls directly on your PC or Mac. These apps usually offer high recording quality and versatility for managing audio files on your computer.

But the simple fact that you need a computer with the right software installed presents challenges. Installing the software and making the recordings can also be complicated if you’re not tech-savvy.

It’s not practical to record tons of calls on an iPhone

While it’s possible to record calls on your iPhone, it’s not very practical, particularly if you’re trying to capture phone recordings at scale. If you need to record high volumes of calls, a VoIP service is a much better option.

The best VoIP platforms offer built-in tools that make recording calls a cinch, even for a call center that has to record thousands of calls each week. Most VoIP systems are also designed to ensure you stay compliant with privacy laws, too. Plus, a single VoIP line usually costs less than a cell phone plan.

Do your business priorities hinge on the quality and quantity of iPhone calls you can record? If so, you won’t want to rely on a hacked-together solution or app that might not work in some situations. A VoIP system is likely the best choice to give you the scalable call recording capability to hit your targets.