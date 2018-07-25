How to synchronize your web browser bookmarks

Image: undrey, Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're an IT admin, web developer, or other professional, you likely have to juggle different browsers. You may use Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer on a Windows PC. You might use Safari, Chrome, and Firefox on a Mac. And perhaps you use Safari on an iOS device and Chrome or another browser on an Android device. Whew, that's a lot of devices and browsers.

Like most professionals, you also probably store and use a host of bookmarks and favorites. If so, how do you keep your bookmarks in sync across all your devices and browsers? You can use services like iCloud or Google Bookmarks. Xmarks was a popular solution, but that program was retired in May 2018.

Another option is a handy browser extension and application called EverSync from Nimbus Web. Available for almost all the key browsers, EverSync can automatically synchronize your bookmarks and favorites in the cloud and among all your devices.

EverSync offers two types of plans. The basic free account allows for up to 15,000 bookmarks and stores two weeks of automatic backups of your bookmarks. For $4.99 a month (or $44.99 per year), you can sync an unlimited number of bookmarks and restore a backup of your bookmarks from the past six months.

EverSync supports Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer for Windows; it works with Chrome and Firefox (but not Safari) on a Mac. On iOS and Android, the EverSync app doesn't integrate with your mobile browsers—rather, it works as a stand-alone program. But the program still syncs all your bookmarks and directs any page to your default browser, such as Safari on iOS and Chrome or Firefox on Android.

What about Microsoft Edge? EverSync doesn't support Microsoft's latest browser. But you can sync your favorites from Internet Explorer with Edge through a Group Policy setting. And if you also run Edge on iOS or Android, your favorites in the mobile browser automatically sync with those in the desktop version.

To get started with EverSync on a Windows computer, open Firefox or Chrome and browse to the EverSync website. Click the link and then the button to add the EverSync extension to Firefox or to Chrome, depending on which browser you're using (Figure A).

Figure A





After the extension has been added, click the icon for EverSync on the browser's toolbar. Click the Register button and create an account. After setting up your account, return to the EverSync options window and click the tab for Bookmarks. Check the option to Enable Auto Sync (Every 30 Minutes) to automatically sync your bookmarks. Click the button to upload your current browser bookmarks to the EverSync server (Figure B).

Figure B





To view the bookmarks that were synced to EverHelper, click the EverSync icon on the toolbar and then click the button for EverHelper Account. Check your bookmarks to ensure that they synced properly (Figure C).

Figure C





Repeat the process for the other browser—Chrome or Firefox. This time, though, sign in with your EverSync account and choose the option to Merge Local And Server Data, assuming you want to merge your local bookmarks with the ones already synced to the server.

For Internet Explorer, you need to download a dedicated application. Open any browser in Windows and return to the EverSync website. Click the For IE link and save and install the EverSyncIE.application file. In the IE EverSync application, sign into your account. Check the setting to Run EverSync When Windows Starts. Click the Bookmarks Sync tab and click the button to Merge Local And Server Data (Figure D). Your bookmarks in IE will automatically sync each time Windows loads.

Figure D





If you use a Mac, open Firefox and Chrome on that computer and repeat the steps for adding EverSync to the browsers. The process for setting up and using EverSync is the same on a Mac as in Windows. To use EverSync on an iPhone or iPad, download the mobile app from the App Store.

For an Android device, download it from Google Play. Open the app and sign into your account. Wait for your bookmarks to automatically sync. Tap on a folder and then tap on a specific bookmark. The page opens in your default browser (Figure E). You can't change your default browser from Safari in iOS, but you can change the default browser in Android.

Figure E





Any additions, deletions, edits, or other changes you make to your bookmarks in Windows, MacOS, iOS, or Android will now automatically sync with the server versions and then propagate to your other browsers and devices. If you run into any trouble syncing your bookmarks, you can always return to the EverSync options window; from there, you can choose from the three options—Merge Local And Server Data, Overwrite Server Data, or Overwrite Local Data—to fix a problem with your current browser. You can also check out your backups and restore a backup from a specific date and time (Figure F).

Figure F

