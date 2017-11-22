Search

How to use Hide Alerts for individual and group messages in iOS 11

Group messages can incur numerous notifications in a short period of time. Learn how to curb these unwanted alerts by silencing individual or group notifications in Apple's Messages app.

By | November 22, 2017, 1:20 PM PST

Mobile device distractions are everywhere. One distraction that is particularly unwelcome is being included on a group conversation that you don't want to be involved in, and then getting notification after notification each time a group member chimes in.

Fortunately, you can solve this issue in the iOS 11 Messages app by enabling Do Not Disturb on a group chat or an individual message. Follow these steps.

  1. Open the Messages app.
  2. Select the group or individual message you want to silence.
  3. Select the Details button.
  4. Select the Hide Alerts switch to toggle it to on (Figure A).

Now when you receive a message from the group or an individual you will no longer receive a notification that a new message has arrived.

Figure A

imessagedndfigurea.jpg

Hide Alerts (previously Do Not Disturb) keeps notifications from appearing on your device when a new message is received on the message thread.

Also see

silenceistock-664860596siphotography.jpg
Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto, SIphotography

