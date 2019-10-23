How to use RoboForm to manage and synchronize your browser bookmarks

RoboForm is more than a password manager--you can also use it as a tool for syncing your browser bookmarks.

You can manage and synchronize your bookmarks across multiple browsers and devices using various third-party tools and add-ons, but if you already use RoboForm as your password manager, the ability to sync your bookmarks is built into the software. Using RoboForm, you import your bookmarks into its own password manager. Those bookmarks are automatically synchronized across any browser and any machine on which RoboForm is installed. Make a bookmark change in one browser or on one system, and it's synced to all the others. Let's see how this works.

First, you should review the bookmarks in your default browser to make sure they're organized and up to date so you can import them into RoboForm.

Next, right-click the RoboForm icon in the System Tray. From the popup menu, move to Tools and select Import (Figure A).

Figure A

Look for your default browser in the list. If your bookmarks are organized into individual folders, check the box to Sort Imported Data To Sub-folders, and then click the Import button (Figure B).

Figure B

After the bookmarks have been imported, click Done and then close the RoboForm window (Figure C).

Figure C

Open the browser you had selected. Click the RoboForm icon on your browser's toolbar menu in the upper right. Click the entry for Bookmarks and move to the folder for Other Bookmarks. You should see all your imported bookmark folders and bookmarks (Figure D).

Figure D

The next thing you may want to do is better organize the imported bookmarks. For example, I moved all the bookmarks out of the Other Bookmarks folder and into the Home folder so I could access them more easily. To do this from the entry for RoboForm Bookmarks, click the Edit command (Figure E).

Figure E

In the RoboForm bookmarks editor, open the folder for Other Bookmarks so you can see all your bookmark folders. Now you want to select all of your bookmark folders--hold down the Shift key, select the first folder, and then select the last folder (Figure F).

Figure F

Drag and drop your selected bookmark folders to the Home folder. Close the RoboForm Editor. Click the RoboForm toolbar icon and move to Bookmarks. Your bookmarks are all in the Home folder, where you can access them more quickly (Figure G).

Figure G

You can now manage your bookmarks directly in RoboForm by creating new folders, deleting folders, adding new bookmarks, and deleting existing bookmarks.

Open the RoboForm bookmarks editor again. To create a new folder, right-click the Home menu and select New Folder from the menu. To rename or delete an existing folder, right-click the folder and choose Rename or Delete from the menu. To rename or delete an existing bookmark, open its folder, right-click the bookmark and choose Rename or Delete from the menu (Figure H).

Figure H

To create a new bookmark, browse to the page you want to bookmark. Click the RoboForm icon on the toolbar, move to Bookmarks, and select New (Figure I).

Figure I

In the bookmark window, change the name of the bookmark if you wish. Click the folder field and select the folder to which you want to add the bookmark. Click Save. Your bookmark is added to the folder you chose in RoboForm (Figure J).

Figure J

Finally, check the other browsers on your current computer and on any computer on which RoboForm is installed and synced, and you'll see the same bookmarks in the RoboForm Bookmarks menu.

