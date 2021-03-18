IBM Cloud opens its first Multizone Region in Latin America

IBM Cloud's new MZR in Brazil includes confidential computing and high-level security certification to protect sensitive data worldwide.

Following expansions in Toronto and Osaka Japan and featuring confidential computing and high-level security certification to protect sensitive data, IBM announced it has opened its first Cloud Multizone Region in Latin America in Brazil. Low latency and high security are the hallmarks of IBM Cloud's network, as it works towards assuring clients meet stringent data sovereignty and compliance requirements, which are of notable importance to clients in highly regulated industries such as financial services, government and telecommunications, among others.

IBM has an existing data-center footprint in Brazil, but the addition of the MZR represents the company's continued investment in cloud infrastructure to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and support business growth in Latin America.

Work hosted on IBM Cloud clients will have access to IBM Cloud's confidential computing with IBM Hyper Protect Services backed by a high level of security certification. Businesses can retain control of their existing encryption keys, signifying that the client is the only one who can control data access—even IBM is not able to access it.

The MZRs consist of three or more independently operating data-center zones and are set up this way so only one data center zone is affected in the case of a single failure event. IBM explained that this allows for consistent cloud services and greater resiliency. Clients that host workloads on IBM Cloud MZRs throughout the world will be able to continuously run mission-critical workloads 24/7 to keep businesses up and running.

Adopting a hybrid cloud approach helps businesses from different industries worldwide address fast-growing challenges in service and product demands.

Learn how some Brazilian companies turn to IBM Cloud for security capabilities and IBM's industry knowledge:

One of the Brazilian companies that chose IBM Cloud to help offer a secure and faster shopping experience is Arezzo & CO, a footwear, bags and women's accessories segment in Latin America with nearly 10 million customers. Through IBM, Arezzo & CO adopted a hybrid cloud approach and migrated mission-critical applications to IBM Cloud, and has also modernized key workloads including sales processes and inventory control. The company has now created a more agile and flexible omnichannel strategy as it prioritizes security, despite running complex workloads. It has also allowed them to deliver enhanced customer experiences.

The Brazilian payment fintech business Stone, operating locally since 2012, offers credit and debit card point-of-sale machines to retailers and assists in voucher management for more than 580,000 clients and chose IBM Cloud to move its workloads to cloud for flexibility and security.

Digisystem, a Brazilian company with more than 30 years experience, helps businesses towards digital-transformation journeys by providing technology solutions. Digisystem has migrated many of its solutions to IBM Cloud. Through its adoption of a hybrid cloud approach, Digisystem gets "enhanced performance, more redundancy and increased flexibility in the operational systems and in the size of the servers," IBM reported in a press release. Digisystem's migration also generated a "significant" annual cost reduction for the company.

IBM said it helps businesses scale and protect critical data through this expanded global cloud footprint, and builds towards a sustainable future as it prepares to minimize data centers' carbon footprint. IBM recently announced its commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, furthering its decades-long commitment to address the global climate crisis. Through a combination of artificial intelligence, hybrid-cloud capabilities and quantum computing, IBM works with clients and partners to address complex climate-related issues, such as the growing global carbon footprint of cloud workloads and data centers. While critical for the environment, it will also help IBM clients address their own sustainability initiatives, as companies across the globe look to minimize their carbon emissions.

"As companies embrace digital transformation, IBM is continuing to invest in cloud infrastructure and services that will help businesses around the world modernize and drive sustainable growth and innovation," said Harish Grama, general manager, IBM Cloud. "Following the openings of Toronto and Osaka MZRs just last year, IBM's expanded presence in Brazil is designed to deliver our clients high levels of security and reliability so they can advance in their journey to cloud--all in a way that supports sustainability goals while thriving in a digital era advancing to the future."

