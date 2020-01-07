Ivanka Trump talks technology and the future of work at CES 2020

At CES 2020, Ivanka Trump joined the CTA on stage to discuss the future of work and the role of technology, immigration, and STEM education.

At CES 2020 on Tuesday afternoon, Ivanka Trump spoke to a standing-room only crowd in Las Vegas. Her controversial appearance spurred quite a bit of angst amongst the tech community, where women are famously underrepresented . Trump, whom the White House described as an advisor to President Trump in a press release, is not known as a leader in the tech industry.

Regardless of her status in the tech world, Trump was joined on stage by Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for the session, "The Path to the Future of Work." The key points discussed were having employers reskill and invest in workers, expanding computer science and STEM education in schools, and having the US remain dominate in "industries of the future."

Trump touched upon immigration, saying, "The president said that he thinks it's absolutely insane that we educate immigrants from across the world and as they are about to start their business,..we throw them out of our country." She continued, "Immigration...needs to be overhauled and needs to become relevant to the jobs, and the skills that we need to grow and to thrive."

"One of the things I'm really passionate about is this blue collar boom," Trump said at the session.

Shapiro added that the workforce of the future is changing, and while the number of new jobs might outnumber the jobs that are replaced through technology, it's not known for sure.

Ivanka Trump said many CEO's have no idea how much their companies spend on current and future workforce training. "We need to make people internalize this as a core obligation as an employer. Increasingly, there is this drive within corporations…to think about their social impact. I would say the most important social impact is the health and the prosperity and the commitment you have to your own family, your own workforce," she said.

CTA's press release said that Trump had worked with the current administration on workforce and STEM efforts and co-chairs the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. In addition, the release said she pushed for a Presidential Memorandum, which was signed in September 2017 to increase access to STEM and computer science education for US students.

