Kids of millennials may never know a doctor visit without AI

With AI technology on the rise, Generation Alpha children may never experience a doctor's appointment without the presence of medical artificial intelligence (AI). As an IEEE report revealed, their millennial parents are growing more comfortable with the technology.

IEEE's study found that millennial parents across the globe are becoming increasingly comfortable with AI health technology for their Generation Alpha children. Most respondents noted that they would have "at least some trust" in AI tech.

Globally, 56% of respondents noted that they had a "great deal of trust" in AI technologies for diagnosing and treating their sick children. Respondents from Asia had the highest levels of trust with China at 76% and India at 80%. UK respondents seemed to be the most cynical with only 37% reporting to have a great deal of trust. The US was also lower than the global average, responding at 43%.

In life or death situations for their children, the study found that close to one third of millennial parents trust doctors who rely on AI.

Some 45% of respondents from the US and UK were reported to be very likely to allow robots to operate on their child. Once again, respondents in Asia were more confident with robotic surgery with 82% of respondents in China and 78% in India approving of it.

Millennial parents across the globe were more open to the idea of facial recognition devices to detect diseases as well, with 66% of respondents saying they would be comfortable with it. More than 80% of Asian respondents reported being comfortable with it as well.

Similarly, millennial parents were more comfortable with relying on an AI chatbot to diagnose their Generation Alpha child. The study found that 65% of parents would be likely to utilize an AI chatbot.

Looking ahead, the study also found that some millennials would prefer to rely on AI during their golden years than on their children. This statistic was found mostly among Chinese respondents at 94% and less commonly among American respondents at 56%.

The study found that some millennials believe that cancer is likely to be eradicated in their Generation Alpha child's lifetime, specifically respondents from China (85%), India (83%), and Brazil (70%). Respondents from the US and UK were split on this outcome, with 53% of American respondents believing it is likely and 47% believing it is unlikely. Similarly in the UK, 51% saw it as likely, and 49% saw it as unlikely.

AI's ability to sift through and analysis large swaths of data makes it an obvious tool for medical research and diagnoses. As this report shows favorable attitudes toward the technology, it could pave the way for a medical future where no child know a doctor without an AI assistant.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

AI technology is on the rise and millennial parents are growing increasingly comfortable with it in the medical field.

Millennial parents are more comfortable with AI technology in the medical field when it comes to their children's wellbeing.

