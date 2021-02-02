Lazy Co., Misapplied Sciences, and Kiwibot join 95 global startups in first SmartCityX class

The companies are using sensors, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence to make cities greener, safer, and healthier.

A venture fund in San Francisco announced the 95 startups that won a spot in the first SmartCityX class. Scrum Ventures runs an investment fund as well as mentoring programs for startups called Scrum Studio. SmartCityX is an open innovation, stage-agnostic program for startups from around the world that is part of Scrum Studio.

Tak Miyata founded Scrum Ventures along with partners Makoto Haruta and Hitoshi Hokamura to connect startups and Japanese global corporations. Scrum Studio recently launched Food Tech Studio Bites along with SmartCityX.

Michael Proman, managing director at the venture firm, said in a press release that some of the startups in the cohort have already made an impact on cities around the globe.

"We are excited to begin collaborating with the participants, alongside our incredible corporate and municipal leaders to redefine the smart city category and place a particular emphasis on technologies that make cities more equitable and inclusive," he said.

Some of the 95 startups selected to join the program are:

Aurora Labs (Israel) – Remote software management, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates for the automotive and IoT industries

BlocPower (USA) – Energy technology provider updating heating systems in older buildings

ClimaCell (USA) – Detailed weather forecasts to help businesses manage operations

ExaWizards (Japan) – Solutions for the aging population using artificial intelligence

Everledger (UK) – Secure asset management and tracking using blockchain, AI and IoT

Innoviz Technologies (Israel) – Solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles

Kiwibot (USA) – Provider of affordable delivery services for local commerce around the world

Lazy Co. (India) – Hardware company building new devices to use with smartphones

May Mobility (USA) – Self-driving shuttles for last-mile trips in cities

Misapplied Sciences (USA) – Technology that allows a hundred or more viewers to see digital display, sign, or light simultaneously and each see something different

Scanwell Health (USA) – Devices to make healthcare more accessible through smartphone-enabled, at-home diagnostics

Sensible 4 (Finland) – Developer of software for all-weather autonomous vehicles

Shelf Engine (USA) – Reducing food waste by transforming how grocery stores buy highly perishables

Zensors (USA) – Active deep learning platform that adapts dynamically to optimize your environment

The program's advisers include an interesting mix of investors, civic leaders, Japanese researchers, athletes, and entrepreneurs. NBA All-Star Baron Davis is on the advisory board.

The chief investment officer of the San Francisco 49ers, Best Buy's connected home and car leader, and a co-founder of SparkLabs Taipei are some of the 15 program managers who will advise the startups on business strategy.

The program focuses on startups working in six verticals:

Connectivity and infrastructure

Consumer products and services

Energy, resource and sustainability

Mobility

Smart buildings

Social innovation

The program received applications from 351 startups in 39 countries and regions.

Startups receive access to access to industry leaders, advice on how to build successful businesses, business development opportunities, and access to our network of corporate and partners.The program ends in June with a Demo Day.

