LG Display wants to put a 55-inch transparent TV at the foot of your bed

LG Display will demonstrate novel uses for its transparent OLED screens at CES 2021 with applications for food service, transportation, and smart home.

Image/caption: LG Display

A retractable, transparent TV that sits at the foot of your bed is just one of the ways LG Display will demonstrate its OLED technology during CES 2021. Ahead of the annual electronics show, which will be all-digital this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LG Display announced it would demonstrate novel uses for its transparent OLED displays in the smart home, food service and transportation markets. During the show, which runs January 11-14, the company will host an "online showroom" comprised of multiple "zones" that illustrate how the company's displays can be applied to "objects and situations that people encounter on a daily basis."

"Transparent OLED is a technology that maximizes the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places in our daily lives, from stores, shopping malls, and architectural interiors to autonomous vehicles, subway trains, and aircraft," said Jong-sun Park, Senior Vice President & Head of the Commercial Business Unit at LG Display in a press release.

LG Display's transparent OLED screens have 40% transparency. According to the company, it is seeing growing demand for its transparent OLED technology in industries such as smart home, smart building, and transportation (including autonomous vehicles, aircraft and subways).

Smart bed with 55-inch retractable, transparent TV

LG Display's "Smart Bed" concept is part the their Smart Home Zone and features a "frame" that hides a retractable 55-inch, transparent OLED display. The mobile frame can be moved from room to room depending on the needs of the owner, but it is primarily designed to placed at the foot of a bed. When the TV is in use, the display rises up from inside the frame, and the screen can be extended to various heights depending on the best screen ratio for the information being displayed. The frame also uses LG Display's Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology to generate an audio signal by vibrating the screen instead of using traditional speakers.

Ordering sushi on a see-thru OLED display

In the company's Restaurant Zone, LG Display will demonstrate how its transparent OLED technology can be used in the food service industry. For example, patrons of a sushi bar could view information about the menu via a transparent screen that also serves as a partition between them and the chef. With their order placed, the guests could watch TV or a movie on the display while also watching the chef prepare their meal.

Train windows that are transparent screens

Image/caption: LG Display

In the showroom's Metro Zone, LG Display will demonstrate how the a 55-inch transparent OLED display could replace a traditional window on a subway train. During a trip, passengers could watch the scenery pass by outside while also getting important travel data, such as news, weather information or route location.

